Maryland Gov-Elect Says His Grandmother Voted For Him By Mail And Died 5 Days Before The Election

Democratic Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that his grandmother voted for him via mail-in ballot but died five days before the election.

Moore is slated to be sworn in as governor on Wednesday, replacing outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore said his grandmother cast her vote for him by mail prior to Election Day and passed before she could see her grandson win the race.

“I’m a grandmama’s boy,” Moore recounted. “My grandmother was born in Cuba, and then spent much of her life in Jamaica, and then immigrated to this country, and she taught in public schools for close to 40 years and was one of my best friends, and one of the last pictures I have of her — in fact, it’s a picture that going to sit on my desk — was her voting.”

“It was her filling out her ballot for her grandson, and the reason why that’s just very, very meaningful to me is, she passed away five days before the election, and by that time, she was just so weak,” he continued. “She was not going to be able to make it to election night, and to the celebration where we were going to have on election night, and I’m convinced that she made a deal with God, that she said, ‘What do I have to do to watch him win?’, and that God told her, ‘Come home.'”

Maryland allows mail-in votes to be counted even if the voter dies prior to Election Day, according to Ballotpedia.