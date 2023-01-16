Meth Contamination Closes Two Colorado Libraries In A Month

Two Colorado public libraries were closed in a month after testing found methamphetamine contamination in the restrooms, on walls, and in ductwork and exhaust equipment.

The Englewood Public Library (EPL) became the second Colorado library in one month to close its doors due to unacceptable concentrations of methamphetamine found after testing, according to a city notice.

“After reports came out of drug contamination in Boulder Public Library, Englewood proactively chose to begin testing the week of January 2, with results received on January 11. Based on test results received on January 11, and out of an abundance of caution, the city has decided to temporarily close the library, north Civic Center lobby, and second-floor restrooms at the Civic Center until a remediation plan is formulated and executed,” the city stated.

Englewood City Manager Shawn Lewis said in the statement that finding methamphetamine use in the city’s library was “troubling.”

“The test results we received today are troubling, and we immediately began working to remediate affected spaces with the goal of reopening the library as soon as possible,” Lewis said. “We want to thank our valued library patrons for their patience as we work to ensure our library is safe for everyone.”

The City of Boulder shut the doors to its public library Dec. 20 after the city found evidence of methamphetamine use in the air ducts of the library’s six restrooms, according to a city statement.

The Boulder library was tested after some employees were evaluated for symptoms of possible methamphetamine exposure and a spike in reports of people smoking in its restrooms, the Boulder city statement said. (RELATED: Inspector Report Found Hundreds Of Chicago Teachers Allegedly Sexually Groomed, Raped Students)

EPL said library staff received an increase in patrons reporting drug use in recent months.

The library’s remediation plan includes removing “contaminated surfaces, walls, HVAC ductwork, and exhaust fan equipment,” but it doesn’t know how long the work will take to complete. EPL patrons will not have access to items on hold or check out new things during the cleaning process. Still, they will be able to return library materials and use the library’s digital services, according to the city notice.

The City of Englewood hired a security firm, Allied Security, to protect the library’s facilities in the future and plans to provide portable restrooms for public use at the Civic Center that will be monitored.