PAYBACK: New York Giants Ruthlessly Troll Minnesota Vikings

Shout out to New York City!

Not only did the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend, but they completely flexed on their opponent after their stunning victory (that I predicted by the way) in true trolling fashion.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was absolutely incredible, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns as well as 78 yards on the ground, a performance that led to New York only punting once in the entire game.

Saquon Barkley scored the game-winning touchdown for New York in the fourth quarter. The Vikings had an opportunity to tie the game, but Kirk Cousins came up short in a 4th and 8 situation, giving the Giants the 31-24 win.

Getting their first playoff victory since 2011, the G-Men took to Twitter to respond to a Vikings tweet celebrating regular season wins over the Giants, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills and labeling themselves “New York’s Favorite Team.” The G-Men, in a moment of pure savagery, took the “Skol Vikings” chant and reversed it on Minnesota.

I was happy for the New York Giants for a few reasons. For starters, they made me look good in my NFL Super Wild Card Weekend predictions piece — where I’m a perfect 5-0, by the way. I’m also a fan of both Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, and I like the New York Giants’ brand, I had plenty of reasons to root for them.

And here we go with another reason to like the Giants: they’re expert trolls, obviously. They managed to take what was an absolutely dope graphic from the Minnesota Vikings and turn it into a sick burn. (RELATED: One Of Greatest Weekends Of Football Has Arrived. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

Up next, the New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles, and I’m not going to get too deep into it because I don’t want to ruin my NFL Playoffs Divisional Round predictions piece, but I’m totally seeing New York holding their own against Philly, especially if Daniel Jones goes off again like he did against Minnesota while the Philadelphia Eagles struggle to get by with a banged-up Jalen Hurts.

Daniel Jones is bringing out his inner-Mike Vick. #NYGvsMIN pic.twitter.com/nY2thuSPfh — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 15, 2023

Like I said, I’m not ruining my predictions piece.

Stay tuned! And shout out to New York City!