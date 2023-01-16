‘That’s Not Being Woke’: Biden Slams Republican Attempts To Restrict Critical Race Theory In Schools

President Joe Biden slammed Republicans Monday for attempting to ban critical race theory in schools during a speech at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Washington, D.C.

Biden believes that talking about critical race theory is an important aspect of historical education, according to HuffPost.

President Biden: “The idea that we’re supposed to remain silent on the abuses of the past, as if they didn’t occur? That’s not being woke. That’s being honest. That’s talking about history.” pic.twitter.com/yCGeF77Jou — The Hill (@thehill) January 16, 2023

“The idea that we’re supposed to remain silent on the abuses of the past, as if they didn’t occur? That’s not being woke, that’s being honest,” Biden said. “That’s talking about history.”

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill Jan. 11 titled the Curriculum Review of Teachings (CRT) Transparency Act that requires schools to publish their curriculum. Approximately 90% of high school students said they have been taught or heard about CRT while in school, according to a City Journal poll. (RELATED: The Largest Teachers Union Is Offering A ‘Race-Based Trauma’ Training Course)

“The CRT Transparency Act will solve this problem by helping parents get a straight answer about what their children are hearing in school,” Wisconsin Rep. Scott Fitzgerald previously told the Daily Caller.

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also signed an executive order Jan. 10 that allows the state’s Department of Education to block CRT from being taught in schools.