Biden, Trump Special Counsels Show That American Voters Are ‘No Longer In Charge,’ Tucker Carlson Says

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Monday that the special counsel probes into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump meant that American voters were “no longer in charge.”

“The two main candidates are now subject to independent counsel investigations. So, voters are no longer in charge. The people who actually run the government are in charge,” Carlson, who is an honorary board member at the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. (RELATED: ‘He Went Off Script’: GOP Rep. Byron Donalds Mocks Biden Over ‘Idiotic’ Document Comments)

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel Thursday to look into the discovery of classified materials in an office at the Penn Biden Center and in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Garland selected Jack Smith in November to serve as special counsel to look into former President Donald Trump in investigations relating to classified documents allegedly taken from the White House when Trump left office.

WATCH:

“Say, three months ago, if you’d asked anybody who follows politics who are the main contenders for the presidency in 2024, of course they would be Joe Biden, the current president, and Donald Trump, the last president,” Carlson said. “And those are the same two people who now are under federal investigation for mishandling documents, one of the stupidest charges in our criminal code and one of the easiest to manipulate for political ends.”

FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by Trump, Aug. 8. Trump maintained that he declassified the documents.

“So, who’s the winner here?” Carlson asked “Well, the permanent bureaucracy, who has just decided who can and cannot run for president. Maybe you love Trump, maybe you hate Trump, maybe you love Biden, maybe you hate Biden, but if you’re an American voter, you have the right to decide, because it’s a democracy.

“You get to decide who the president is with your votes. Peter Strzok and the creeps at the FBI, the people who never leave DC, who actually run the government, they don’t get to decide. Because that’s not democracy, that’s something much darker,” Carlson added.

