University Of Michigan Announces Jim Harbaugh Will Be Returning As Head Coach In 2023 Amid Ongoing NCAA Investigation

To be honest, I’m a little hesitant to celebrate with all of the drama that’s happened in the past couple of weeks.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced Jan. 16 on Twitter that football head coach Jim Harbaugh will be returning to his duties with the Wolverines in 2023.

The announcement comes as the NCAA is investigating the program, and just days after a strange social media exchange between Harbaugh and the school led many to believe that he was on his way to the NFL.

I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/3LJzsv4zN9 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 16, 2023

Jim Harbaugh, himself, also confirmed the announcement:

You know, after everything that has happened here in recent history, I’m not getting happy about this news until we’re very, very close to the college football season.

I’ve seen this story before as a Miami Dolphins fan when Nick Saban promised up and down that he wasn’t going to the University of Alabama … just for him to go to the University of Alabama. We all know that Harbaugh wants to eventually go back to the NFL, it’s just a matter of when exactly he does it.

I can say, it’s going to be pretty tough to leave your alma mater. Once you leave the position, that’s usually it, so it’ll be tough to make that move — speaking from personal experience in NCAA Football 14 on my old Xbox 360. (RELATED: Michigan Acting Funny With Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, Signaling Possible Move To NFL)

I honestly thought Harbaugh was gone to the NFL after the odd little social media interaction between Harbaugh and the school, but it was a pleasant surprise to see I was wrong (for now). Even under investigation, Harbaugh (again, at least for now) has committed to Michigan. I wasn’t expecting it, I even told my editor the other day that I thought Harbaugh was gone, and then he surprisingly decides to stay.

We’ll see what happens, because I have mad trust issues right now with this whole situation, but … Go Wolverines!