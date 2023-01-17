‘Some Girls Thought They’d Be His Next Wife’: Andrew Tate’s Security Boils Allegations Down To ‘Misunderstanding’

Andrew Tate’s head of security dismissed allegations of trafficking and rape brought against the social media influencer, insisting some of Tate’s alleged victims believed they would be the next Mrs.Tate.

Bogdan Stancu defended Tate, 36, and his brother, Tristan, 34, as the two sit in 30-day custody in Romania while police look into the allegations, all of which Tate has reportedly denied. “Some of the girls misunderstood the reality and believed [they would] be his next wife,” Stancu told the BBC in a Tuesday interview. “When they realized the reality, it’s easy to transform from a friend into an enemy, and make a statement to the police.”

Stancu claimed to have seen over 100 women at Tate’s home in Bucharest, Romania, most of whom were allegedly under the age of 25 and had any expenses covered by Tate, according to the BBC. There were times when he had to remove women from the brothers’ compound for being “too drunk” or “making problems,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Andrew Tate’s 30-Day Arrest Held Up By Romanian Court)

“They’re young and stupid,” Stancu added, speaking about why he doubted the alleged victims’ testimonies. He added that if a court charges and convicts the Tate brothers, then they must be appropriately punished for their crimes, the BBC reported.

Andrew Tate’s security chief calls accusers ‘stupid,’ spiteful for not being ‘his next wife’ https://t.co/3UPSqBIHxK pic.twitter.com/a21v6Aea3i — New York Post (@nypost) January 17, 2023

Tate is a British-American ex-kickboxing champion who has allegedly maintained a residence in Romania since 2017. He reportedly built a successful business via his “Hustler’s University” advice program, which allegedly has 168,000 members paying $49.99/month.

Romanian law enforcement arrested the Tate brothers and two Romanian nationals Dec. 29 in connection with allegations of rape and human trafficking. “Victims were recruited by British citizens by misrepresenting their intention to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of genuine feelings of love (the lover boy method),” Romanian Officials reportedly said about the arrest.

Since his arrest, Tate has allegedly received “thousands of letters” from “Muslim supporters around the world,” Tristan tweeted about his brother. “Not a single Christian has sent me a letter,” he added.