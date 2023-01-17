Drunken Man Slices Neck On Angel’s Sword While Allegedly Trying To Steal Statue From Catholic Church

A man was injured Saturday after an alleged drunken attempt to rob a Catholic church in Mexico went painfully awry.

After leaping over a fence and breaking a glass door, Carlos Alonso allegedly entered a church in the Christ the King Parish area of downtown Monterrey, according to a report from the Catholic News Agency.

In the dark of early morning, the man allegedly attempted to take off with a statue of St. Michael the Archangel but was thwarted in his effort when he apparently tripped and fell onto the sword held by St. Michael, seriously injuring his neck, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Attempted Robbery Thwarted By Ice In What Police Say Was ‘Like A Scene From Home Alone’)

St. Michael’s four callings are to champion the Church and all Christians, combat Satan, escort the faithful to Heaven and call men to their Heavenly judgement, according to Catholic tradition. Luckily for the suspect, his plight was witnessed by passers-by who, by calling medical personnel to assist the alleged would-be thief, spared St. Michael his heavenly obligations, the outlet reported.

After cutting the padlock to the fence Alonso had previously reportedly scaled, Monterrey Civil Protection assessed the alleged would-be thief’s wounds before stabilizing him and carting him off to a clinic for treatment. Once recovered, Alonso is expected to face charges from the public prosecutor’s office, the outlet reported.

The statue of St. Michael the Archangel was reportedly unharmed in the incident.