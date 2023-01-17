Cardi B Appears In Court After Failing To Complete Community Service Portion Of Her Plea Deal

Famous artist Cardi B attended a Queens courthouse Tuesday after failing to complete the 15 hours of community service she was ordered to fulfill as part of a plea bargain.

Cardi B pleaded guilty in September to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment in relation to a physical altercation at a strip club in 2018. The rapper was ordered to complete 15 hours of community service by Tuesday as part of her plea agreement, but instead showed up in court to request an extension after admitting she hadn’t even begun, a representative for the Queens District Attorney told TMZ.

Cardi B was back in court after failing to complete her community service punishment for her strip club beatdown case, but she got an extension. https://t.co/y9pHH7yaDX — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2023

The judge granted the request for an extension and gave Cardi B until March 1 to complete her sentence, according to TMZ. The famous artist does not appear to have been penalized in any way for apparently failing to put any effort towards her court-ordered tasks.

One of Cardi B’s representatives, Drew Findling, said his client has every intention of fulfilling her responsibilities to the court. “Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors,” he told TMZ.

“She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York,” he continued, according to the outlet.

Cardi B will begin her community service requirements in the coming days, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Disgraced Ex-NFL Superstar Antonio Brown Posts Pornographic Photo Of The Mother Of His Children)

Cardi B was accused of ordering a bottle-throwing attack on two bartenders named Jade and Baddie Gi at a strip club in August 2018. She was later arrested and charged for her alleged role in orchestrating the physical altercation, according to TMZ. The rapper is not allowed to make contact with the bartenders for three years, TMZ reported, citing Cardi B’s plea deal.

The rapper appeared in court wearing an oversized white fur coat atop a form-fitting dress, and accented her outfit with white Louboutin pumps and oversized Christian Dior sunglasses to conceal her eyes while reporters and the paparazzi attempted to take footage.