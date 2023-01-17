Disgraced Ex-NFL Superstar Antonio Brown Posts Pornographic Photo Of The Mother Of His Children

Disgraced former NFL superstar Antonio Brown has been suspended from Snapchat after posting an x-rated, sexually explicit photograph of the mother of his children, Tuesday morning.

The now-deleted photograph showed Chelsie Kyriss performing oral sex on the Super Bowl champion while he was in bed, and the image was quickly circulated all over various social media platforms, according to TMZ. A Snapchat spokesperson said the incident is now under investigation, and Kyriss has released a statement indicating she is “very well aware” of the post, according to TMZ.

#UPDATE: A Snap spokesperson tells TMZ Sports … AB’s account has been suspended and the incident is under investigation. https://t.co/zsXMrlRLms — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2023

Snapchat has strict Community Guidelines that “prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind,” and the photograph was not aligned with that regulation.

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” Kyriss said, according to TMZ. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.” (RELATED: In Light Of Kanye, Here Are 11 Other Celebs Who Publicly Became Giant Flaming Wrecks)

Antonio Brown shared a sexually-explicit private picture with what appears to be the mother of his children on Snapchat. https://t.co/AY7UrjTyPG — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2023

This is not the first time Brown has been in hot water with his ex. Kyriss claims she has repeatedly requested that Brown keep the details of their former personal relationship out of the public eye, but he has reportedly refused to do so, TMZ noted.

The date that this particular image was taken remains unclear. This is not the first time Brown has been accused of sharing explicit photos. Kyriss claims he sent inappropriate images to their son during a domestic violence incident that dates back to November 2022, according to TMZ.