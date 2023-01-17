Editor Daily Rundown: Klaus Schwab Opens 2023 World Economic Forum With Call To ‘Master The Future’

GLOBALISTS ASSEMBLE… ‘MASTER ZE FUTURE’ … CHIEF NERD: NEW — Klaus Schwab Opens the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting with a Call to “Master the Future” (VIDEO)

PRIVATE JETS DESCEND ON DAVOS… FOX: Eco group slams Davos summit as global elites arrive in private jets to talk climate policy

Greenpeace International, a global climate group that opposes fossil fuels, released a study showing that elites largely travel to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual conference via private jets.

The analysis – published late last week by Greenpeace and the environmental research firm CE Delft – showed that there was a significant uptick in private jet flights, many of which were short-distance, to airports near WEF’s headquarters in Davos, Switzerland, during the 2022 summit. The group released the study ahead of WEF’s 2023 summit, which is slated to kick off this week.

“Europe is experiencing the warmest January days ever recorded and communities around the world are grappling with extreme weather events supercharged by the climate crisis,” Greenpeace campaigner Klara Maria Schenk said in a statement Friday. “Meanwhile, the rich and powerful flock to Davos in ultra-polluting, socially inequitable private jets to discuss climate and inequality behind closed doors.”

GLOBALISTS CELEBRATE TREATING PEOPLE LIKE ANIMALS… ‘In Harmony With Nature’: Davos Speaker Touts Cities Where People Don’t Own Cars, Have A ‘Sustainable Lifestyle’ (VIDEO)

A speaker at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, promoted the idea of cities where people could live “in harmony with nature” and not own cars Monday.

“What’s important is for policies to change the rules of the game, so sustainability becomes [the] easier choice, not just for the people, but also for the companies,” Bastien Girod of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of Switzerland’s legislature, said during the event.

“In Zurich, we have a lot of districts where you don’t actually need a car, because all the activities, school, buying something, everything you can do in walking distance, and by doing that people don’t buy a car,” Girod continued, noting that they had created an environment where people didn’t need cars, saying they made a “sustainable lifestyle, a lifestyle in harmony with nature is the easiest way to go.”

GATHERING EMPHASIZES CENSORSHIP… World Economic Forum Lists ‘Misinformation’ As A Top Risk Threatening The World

The World Economic Forum (WEF) names “misinformation” as one of the most severe threats facing the world in 2023, according to an annual report.

“Misinformation” is ranked 16th, or moderately severe, on a list of the 32 risks having the most impact over a two year period, the 2023 WEF Global Risks Report, which displays the results of a survey of over 1,200 experts across multiple fields, shows. The ranking aligns with the WEF’s accelerated efforts in recent years to address a perceived damage “misinformation” spreading online does to the health of societies.

“‘Misinformation and disinformation’ are, together, a potential accelerant to the erosion of social cohesion as well as a consequence” and can worsen growing polarization and disunity among societies, the report states.

GLOBALIST ‘DISINFORMATION’ PANEL INCLUDES CNN’S FORMER MEDIA POTATO… Meet The ‘Disinformation’ Panelists, Including A Media Mogul and Dem Congressman, Attending the World Economic Forum

A panel composed of members of the media, a European regulator and a Democratic congressman will convene to discuss “disinformation” Tuesday as part of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) weeklong meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The panel will include Harvard’s Brian Stelter, president and CEO of Internews Jeanne Bourgault, chairman and publisher of the New York Times A.G. Sulzberger, vice-president for values and transparency Vera Jourová of the European Commission and Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, according to the WEF. The panel will explore how “the public, regulators and social media companies” can “better collaborate to tackle disinformation.”

WEF PARTNERS WITH CHINESE SURVEILLANCE STATE… The World Economic Forum Partners With Chinese Tech Firms Allegedly Linked To Genocide, Surveillance

The World Economic Forum (WEF), whose annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, kicked off Monday, partners with multiple Chinese state-owned companies and several Chinese tech firms the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has allegedly weaponized against civilians, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation.

WEF, a non-governmental organization located in Geneva, Switzerland, partners with Alibaba Group, Huawei Technologies and TikTok, according to the group’s list of partnerships, all of whom are allegedly tied to the development of various technologies the Chinese government uses for intelligence or military and intelligence purposes. WEF’s board of trustees also features an individual who’s worked with Chinese organizations allegedly involved in Chinese influence operations, the DCNF found.

WEF’s partner Alibaba, an e-commerce and media firm, reportedly holds a significant financial stake in Megvii and SenseTime, two Chinese tech firms which the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security blacklisted in 2019 for allegedly developing racial profiling facial recognition technologies that the Chinese government has used in relation to China’s ongoing genocide to track ethnic minorities in China’s western province of Xinjiang, according to an ESPN report from April 2022.

MUSK: ‘THE S IN ESG STANDS FOR SATANIC’ … FOX BUSINESS: Musk rips ‘Satanic’ ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime

Elon Musk weighed in with his thoughts on the World Economic Forum’s plans to incorporate “environmental, social and governance,” or ESG, criteria into its investment strategy on Sunday, saying the “S” should stand for something else.

“The S in ESG stands for Satanic,” the Twitter CEO tweeted.

The tweet was in response to author and former California gubernatorial candidate Michael Schellenberger, who posted a series of tweets about the WEF’s Davos summit launch and rumors that the group is seeking global domination.

Schellenberger tweeted that the WEF and its founder, Klaus Schwab, are fighting back against those who say they are seeking global domination through a “great reset” that could strip the masses of private property, de-industrialize the economy and make everyone eat bugs.

SHELLENBERGER THREAD… MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: Spokespersons for @wef say “The Great Reset,” eating insects instead of meat, and “You’ll own nothing and be happy” are conspiracy theories, but they’re not. In fact, all of them originated @Davos and from WEF’s own website. But now, WEF is deleting them. (THREAD)

MORE TWITTER FILES… JABMAKERS PUSHED TWITTER TO CENSOR CALLS FOR GENERICS… COVID Vaccine Manufacturer BioNTech Pressured Twitter To Censor Anti-Pharma Activists, Emails Show

BioNTech, the German pharmaceutical company that partnered with Pfizer to produce a highly-lucrative COVID-19 vaccine, pressured Twitter to silence activists organizing against big pharma, new emails obtained by The Intercept show.

Twitter lobbyist Nina Morschhaeuser warned her colleagues on multiple Twitter teams that BioNTech was concerned about an activist campaign aimed at removing restrictions on vaccine intellectual property and patents to make the shots more accessible in the developing world, emails reviewed by The Intercept show. The German government also alerted Twitter to concerns about the campaign via its Federal Office for Information Security.

Morschhaeuser and the German government first flagged the campaign in December 2020. The hashtags #PeoplesVaccine and #JoinCTAP were specifically targeted.

Representatives for the company and the German government didn’t only flag possible concerns. BioNTech spokeswoman Jasmina Alatovic specifically asked Twitter to “hide” tweets from activists, raising particular concerns about tweets sent to the company’s main account, the emails show.

FLASHBACK… PFIZER BOARD MEMBER — AND FORMER FDA DIRECTOR — SECRETLY PROVOKED CENSORSHIP OF TWEETS HIGHLIGHTING NATURAL IMMUNITY… ALEX BERENSON: 1/ My first #TwitterFiles report: how @scottgottliebmd – a top Pfizer board member – used the same Twitter lobbyist as the White House to suppress debate on Covid vaccines, INCLUDING FROM A FELLOW HEAD OF @US_FDA! Thanks @elonmusk for opening these files. (THREAD)

2/ In August 2021, Gottlieb told Todd O’Boyle – a senior manager in Twitter’s public policy department – that a tweet from @drgiroir claiming CORRECTLY that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity was “corrosive” and might “go viral.”

3/ Twitter put a misleading tag on the tweet, preventing it from being shared. Gottlieb then went after a tweet about Covid’s low risk to kids from @justin_hart. Pfizer would soon win the okay for its mRNA shots for children, so keeping parents scared was crucial…

4/ In October 2022, @scottgottliebmd claimed on Twitter and CNBC that he was not trying to suppress debate on mRNA jabs. These files prove that Gottlieb – board member at a company that has made $70 billion on the shots – did just that.

FULL STORY… ALEX BERENSON: From the Twitter Files: Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb secretly pressed Twitter to hide posts challenging his company’s massively profitable Covid jabs

LIFE WITHOUT GOD… Increased Suicides Among Middle-Aged Americans Potentially Linked To Decreased Religiosity, Study Finds

A recent working paper published by several university professors found a potential link between declining religiosity and suicide trends in the 1990s.

The study, titled “Opiates of the Masses? Deaths of Despair and the Decline of American Religion,” focused on the uptick in suicides during the 1990s and pointed out a possible correlation between the rising in “deaths of despair” and a marked decline in religiosity. The paper was published earlier this month and noted that the trend seemed to be most apparent in white, middle-aged males.

The religious decline in question involved measures called blue laws that “regulated commerce at certain times of the week, often Sunday mornings” but were removed during the 1980s and early 1990s, according to the paper.

SEE THIS? FROM LAST WEEK… YAHOO NEWS: Doctors say men are getting more vasectomies amid abortion restrictions nationwide

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that protected abortion rights, medical professionals say they have seen a drastic increase in vasectomies.

Vasectomies offer a form of permanent birth control for men, and roughly 500,000 are performed every year in the United States.

“There was an increase of basically 100% in the number of vasectomies from the moment Roe v. Wade was overturned,” Dr. Esgar Guarin, the co-founder of SimpleVas Medical Clinic, told Yahoo News.

KAM’BER ALERT… Where Has Kamala Harris Been For Seven Months?

Vice President Kamala Harris has apparently disappeared from leading any public events on migration — dodging one of the responsibilities bestowed upon her by the president — for over seven months, a Daily Caller analysis found.

The last time Harris led an event on migration was on June 7, 2022, when she announced nearly $2 billion in additional funding to address the “root causes” of migration. She has not led a migration event since and did not accompany President Joe Biden on his first trip to the border, according to a Daily Caller analysis of White House public statements.

In December, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she didn’t have any updates on what Harris has been doing on migration. Harris’ office did not respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller posing the question, “has she done anything on migration” since June?

CHICAGO MAYOR SHRUGS OFF CAMPAIGN SCANDAL AFTER SHE WAS CAUGHT RECRUITING CHILDREN FROM CITY SCHOOLS… ‘A Mistake’: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Responds To Allegations Her Campaign Asked Teachers To Reward Student Volunteers (VIDEO)

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said it was a “mistake” to attempt to recruit Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students as campaign volunteers on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show.

Lightfoot’s campaign is under investigation after her deputy campaign manager sent an email to CPS teachers’ official work accounts requesting they offer students extra credit for working in the campaign’s volunteer externship program. The campaign initially defended the decision, but Lightfoot has since walked that back and called for a strong separation between her campaign and her official duties as mayor.

“In our zeal to make sure that young people had an opportunity to participate — and they are flocking to our campaign — one of our staffers reached out through publicly available information to CPS teachers and our city colleges. That was just simply a mistake,” Lightfoot said. “I’m the mayor of the city, I’m not somebody aspiring to be the mayor, and the wall between the campaign and official side has to be impenetrable and it will be.”

BANKS ANNOUNCES SENATE RUN… Indiana Rep. Jim Banks Announces Senate Run

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks is running to fill the Senate seat that fellow Republican Mike Braun will vacate in 2024, he announced Tuesday.

“Radical socialist Democrats are trying to change America. But I won’t let them,” Banks said in a video declaring his candidacy. “I’ve been on the front lines fighting for America-first policies in Congress. I’ve been a leader in the fight to secure our border and pass immigration policies that put American workers first. I’ve led the fight in Congress to hold China accountable for stealing our jobs and for giving us COVID. I’ve led the fight on the House floor to keep girls’ sports for girls and to protect the unborn.”

“I’ve been on the front lines to defend and protect America, and in the Senate, I’ll do that in an even bigger way.”