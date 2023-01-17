Florida Atlantic University Ranked For First Time In History, As Bizarre Basketball Season Continues

The entire college hoops season has already been madness — and we still have actual March Madness to look forward to.

It was complete anarchy over the weekend, with a record number of Top 25 teams suffering defeat. Houston and Kansas remained in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively, but one team took advantage of the chaos and cracked the Top 25 for the first time in school history — Boca Raton’s Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

11 teams in the Top 25 were upset on Jan. 14, tying a record that has stood for almost 12 years, according to ESPN. This string of underdog victories gave FAU the perfect opportunity to climb into the rankings.

In the entire time that FAU’s basketball program has been Division I (around three decades), they only have one NCAA tournament appearance. Now, though, they’re on the uptick under head coach Dusty May — who once was a student manager for Bob Knight, and also worked for Mike White at the University of Florida.

Here’s the entire Top 25:

The top 4 teams stay intact in the latest AP Poll 📈 pic.twitter.com/ifcZpFraem — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 16, 2023

But shout out to FAU, man!

As a Floridian with a special love for South Florida, I can’t help but be happy for the Owls. And by the way, I absolutely love the ‘Winning In Paradise’ slogan. So dope.

𝐻𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓇𝓎. 𝑀𝒶𝒹𝑒. FAU is No. 24 in the @AP_Top25 poll for the first Top 25 ranking in school history❗️#WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/ZUW0HQmkP3 — No. 24 FAU Men’s Basketball (@FAUMBB) January 16, 2023

What a crazy-ass season of college basketball it’s been though.

You’ve got Houston rolling over everybody as the No. 1 team in the nation above all the blue-blood and prestigious programs, and even Houston in all its weirdness was upset by South Florida — shout out to Tampa! Alabama has all of a sudden become a top five school in college hoops thinking it’s football. We’ve already highlighted FAU, but you also have another small school success story, with Charleston sitting in the Top 25 with a flashy 19-1 record.

But look at who’s missing: We have no Duke, no North Carolina, no Kentucky, no Michigan State…

What the hell is going on? (RELATED: Alabama’s Darius Miles Hit With Capital Murder Charge After Shooting)

And now we’ve reached the point where 11 Top 25 teams can lose on the SAME DAMN DAY?!

Ho. Lee. Shit. There’s no telling what March Madness has in store for us.

I’m already jonesing to fill out my bracket.