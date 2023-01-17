World

Greta Thunberg Detained By Police In Germany

German police have reportedly detained climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg was detained Tuesday at a climate protest in the village of Lützerath in western Germany, according to CNN affiliate N-TV. She was previously removed from the protest on Sunday after refusing to leave on her own, according to reports.

It is unclear why police detained Thunberg on Tuesday after merely forcing her to leave on Sunday.

Protesters are attempting to save the village, which is set to be destroyed to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Hundreds of demonstrators initially stood their ground, but police were able to gradually disperse them over the course of the weekend. (RELATED: ‘Very Dangerous’: Greta Thunberg Slams Biden Over Climate Record)

Video posted on social media shows police in riot gear getting stuck in mud while trying to clear the crowds.

As the protests have been defused, destruction of various buildings in the village has slowly progressed. Still, activists have continued to return each day to slow the demolition.