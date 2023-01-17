German police have reportedly detained climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg was detained Tuesday at a climate protest in the village of Lützerath in western Germany, according to CNN affiliate N-TV. She was previously removed from the protest on Sunday after refusing to leave on her own, according to reports.

CNN: “Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police in Germany at coal mine protest” https://t.co/f2MTTTCh8V — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) January 17, 2023

It is unclear why police detained Thunberg on Tuesday after merely forcing her to leave on Sunday.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg detained second time in a week, along with others, near the village of Lutzerath in Germany, after they marched to the coal mining area to stop excavation activities pic.twitter.com/QEy9ocOwNy — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) January 17, 2023

Protesters are attempting to save the village, which is set to be destroyed to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Hundreds of demonstrators initially stood their ground, but police were able to gradually disperse them over the course of the weekend. (RELATED: ‘Very Dangerous’: Greta Thunberg Slams Biden Over Climate Record)

cops defending coal mine get stuck in mud #Luetzerath pic.twitter.com/xHJBoukRsN — Max Granger (@_maxgranger) January 15, 2023

Video posted on social media shows police in riot gear getting stuck in mud while trying to clear the crowds.

As the protests have been defused, destruction of various buildings in the village has slowly progressed. Still, activists have continued to return each day to slow the demolition.