Hour-Long Police Chase Involving John Deere Tractor Ends In Epic Fashion

North Carolina law enforcement officials went on an hour long chase Tuesday morning involving a John Deere tractor that you need to see to believe.

The incident unfolded in Boone, North Carolina, around 9:00 a.m., in the area of Highway 421, according to Watauga Online. Authorities say a tractor driver hit at least two vehicles and pushed a dumpster into a church building before heading off. Authorities threw spike strips out onto old Highway 421 as the chase progressed just before the local grocery store but that wasn’t enough to stop the tractor.

The driver reportedly hit the strips but continued across the highway intersection, prompting authorities to shoot out the back tire. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Chasing Down Burglar Suspects On Horseback)

There was a police chase this morning in Boone involving a John Deere tractor that lasted for more than an hour and topped out at 20 mph and YES THERE IS VIDEO https://t.co/IFZxSZNR2i pic.twitter.com/GAIlzEkfvP — Jeremy Markovich (@deftlyinane) January 17, 2023

The shot wasn’t enough to end the chase, with the driver turning the tractor down another road, according to Watauga Online. The driver then turned around in a yard before hitting another car and heading back onto the highway.

The chase continued for roughly an hour at speeds around 20 miles per hour, according to the report. The incident finally came to an end when the driver fled on foot and was apprehended.