REPORT: Amazon Will Likely Drop Jeremy Clarkson After Spat With Harry And Meghan

British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson is likely to be dropped by Amazon Prime Videos after he published a scathing column about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in December, according to a report.

Clarkson, who currently has two different shows commissioned with the streaming service, will likely not be working with Amazon Prime once they are completed, sources told Variety. The decision comes less than a month after Clarkson wrote a scathing column about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, in which he said he hated the latter “on a cellular level,” amongst other horrendous comments about the royals.

The column was removed by the original publisher after more than 20,000 complaints were lodged against Clarkson and the outlet, the BBC noted. Clarkson initially claimed to have apologized to the royals for his words, but a statement from them both suggested otherwise.

“On Dec. 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential. While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny,” Prince Harry and Markle wrote in a statement shared by Variety. “Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry,’ as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

In the apology published Monday, Clarkson claimed that the streaming service was “incandescent” about the December column. A virtual press conference for Clarkson’s series “Clarkson’s Farm” scheduled for Tuesday was canceled late Monday, hours after the host posted another apology to Markle on his social media. (RELATED: Everyone Should Watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Before Jumping To Hateful Conclusions)

Clarkson also appears on “The Grand Tour,” one of Amazon Prime’s biggest shows, Variety noted. The show will conclude after its commissioned episodes, either in late 2024 or early 2025.