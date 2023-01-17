Jeremy Renner Announces He’s At Home Recovering In The Most Surprising Way

Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital after a New Year’s Day snow plow accident left him in critical condition, and he broke the news Monday in the most surprising, low-key way.

The 52-year old Marvel actor replied to a Twitter post from the official “Mayor of Kingstown” account announcing the premiere of season two. Renner said he was able to watch the premiere from the comfort of his own home.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏,” Renner wrote.

Mike and Iris found calm among the chaos. The #MayorOfKingstown season 2 premiere is available NOW on @paramountplus. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/QHnwaDRZTz — Mayor of Kingstown (@kingstown) January 15, 2023

The “Avengers” star had posted an update on another social media account earlier in the day, but made no mention of his return home in that particular post. He shared an image of a snowy scene at what fans have assumed is his Reno-area home. The image showed very high snow piles on top of roofs and trees.

“Missing my happy place …” Renner wrote in the caption. (RELATED: ‘He Is Crushing All The Progress Goals’: Jeremy Renner’s Family Provides Health Update On The Actor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Renner was injured in a snow plow accident while trying to help a family member access their car after a heavy snowfall. He suffered a severe leg injury, lost a considerable amount of blood from an injury to his head, and the right side of his chest collapsed. The actor’s upper torso was crushed, among other serious injuries.

Renner was active on social media as soon as he was well enough to use his phone again. He kept fans apprised of his condition by posting a video of his mother and sister helping bathe him in his hospital room, and Renner’s messaging has been upbeat and positive throughout his recovery.