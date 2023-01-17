Busing Of Illegal Migrants Is Continuing Under Newly-Elected Dem Gov. Katie Hobbs, Local Official Says

Arizona is continuing to bus illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., under Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.

Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey began the busing effort in anticipation of a surge in illegal migration when the Biden administration attempted to end Title 42, a Trump-era public health expulsion order, May 23. Before she was sworn in Jan. 2, Hobbs criticized Ducey’s busing effort, which she’s vowed to end, according to The Washington Post.

“It is not providing any real solutions for Arizona or for these migrants. Again, wasting taxpayer dollars and playing politics with people’s lives,” Hobbs told ABC 15 Arizona in November. (RELATED: ‘Open Our Borders’: Biden Admin Expands Ways For Migrants To Shirk Trump-Era Border Policy)

It’s unclear, however, if Hobbs’ office approves of the state’s continued busing effort as they didn’t respond to a request for comment.

”I’m thankful for the support regardless of where it comes from,” Lines told the DCNF.

Title 42 remains in place due to a Dec. 27 Supreme Court decision in which the high court sided with Republican states contesting the end of the order.

Arizona began busing illegal migrants to the nation’s capital in May after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who continues to send transports to Washington, New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also sent two flights of illegal migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September.

The efforts later crossed the political aisle, with Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sending their own transports to New York City.

President Joe Biden has overseen a record surge in illegal migration at the southern border, where federal authorities encountered more than 250,000 migrants in December alone, marking an all-time high.

The situation has led to a crisis in Yuma, Lines explained.

“We have declared a health emergency in the county and the two biggest cities, our local community hospital has not been reimbursed for the more than 23 million directly tie to the illegals flooding our border,” Lines said.

”This president’s policies have had detrimental effects on our community that already suffers from the nation’s highest unemployment rate,” he concluded.

