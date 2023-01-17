Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland After Public Memorial, Representative Says

Lisa Marie Presley will be honored with a public memorial service at the late Elvis Presley’s Graceland home.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley died Thursday at the age of 54. “Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie,” a representative for Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, said in a statement to People. “A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22 in Memphis.”

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, son and grandparents during a public memorial service at Graceland — a very special place for the Presleys. https://t.co/2kM1giMtb6 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2023

The general public is invited to attend and share their grief as the family mourns their loss. Graceland has been the backdrop for many Presley family celebrations, including the celebration of what would have been Elvis’ 80th birthday in January 2015. A vigil to honor Elvis was also held on the property in 2017, marking the 40th anniversary of his death.

First responders were reportedly called to a possible cardiac arrest at the singer-songwriter’s Calabasas residence, and there administered epinephrine in an effort to resuscitate Presley before rushing her to the hospital. Her family allegedly signed a DNR (do-not-resuscitate order) just prior to her second cardiac arrest, and Presley died soon after, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Lisa Marie Presley)

Presley’s final resting place will be next to her son Benjamin Keough, who took his own life at the age of 27 in July 2020, the representative told People. She will be buried at the Meditation Garden, alongside Elvis, Elvis’ mother Gladys Presley, his father Vernon Presley and his grandmother Minnie Mae Presley, according to People.

Presley is survived by her mother, 77-year-old actress Priscilla Presley; and her three daughters, Riley, 33; and Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14.