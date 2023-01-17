National Hurricane Center Is Tracking Something Strange Over The Atlantic

A weather system started developing off the Atlantic coast near Bermuda on Monday that is influencing currents as far north as Maine.

The non-tropical low weather system was roughly 300 miles north of Bermuda on Monday, producing storm-force winds of 60 mph and thunderstorms, despite being embedded in a cold air mass, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center. As the system is heading into cooler waters, it’s hoped that it won’t develop into a tropical storm.

Warnings have been put in place throughout areas of the Atlantic close to the storm system as seas could rise as much as 20 feet, the NHC wrote in a larger forecast. “This is the same system that is bringing ice and snow to parts of Maine today,” Fox Forecast Center’s senior meteorologist Jordan Overton said, according to the New York Post.

Hurricane season typically runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 over the Atlantic, but January hurricanes are not unheard of in recent years. “From satellite imagery, this thing looks like a hurricane. It’s got an eyewall feature to it, it’s got thunderstorms in the center, and it’s got a concentric, buzzsaw-like shape. To the untrained eye, this looks like a tropical system, and it’s way out of season,” Fox 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner stated. (RELATED: Terrifying Timelapse Of Hurricane Ian Shows Mass Devastation)

Hurricane Alex hit in January 2016, with others having occurred in 1954 and 1938, Fox35 noted. It’s unlikely that this current system will develop into a full-fledged hurricane, it could have an impact on shipping lanes and interests.