NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders Retires After 32 Years

NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders announced his retirement Tuesday after 32 years on the job.

The team at “Today” dedicated a video montage to Sanders that included video clips of his most memorable moments, and a voiceover narration from co-host Savannah Guthrie. “You have brightened our mornings Kerry, on-screen and off, and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights,” she said, directly addressing Sanders.

The video showed a wide array of interesting moments Sanders captured on video while working for NBC News.

“If you’re heard of the movie ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ that sums up Kerry’s illustrious career,” Guthrie said. She went on to refer to Sanders as “NBC’s resident superhero,” telling fans that “he pushed the envelope, keeping us all glued.”

Guthrie then touched on Sanders’ decades-long career in front of the cameras and his devotion to NBC.

“He joined team NBC in 1991 but never lost that eagerness, heart, and curiosity,” Guthrie said. “From his first to his very last live shot, it was always clear, he loved every minute of it,” she said. Guthrie closed off the video by saying, “Thank you Kerry, for a job well done.” (RELATED: Al Roker Tells ‘Today’ Viewers He Lost Half His Blood In Near-Death Experience)

“I can’t believe it. I had this amazing opportunity to join this family, and I still pinch myself to think that you all welcomed me, and that I was a part of this,” Sanders said on the show Tuesday. “It’s just been — it’s been a dream come true.”

Sanders travels approximately 200 days out of each year for his job, and is looking forward to spending more time with his spouse.

“My wife, Deborah, has been an amazing supporter, but we kind of sat and said, ‘This might be the right time,'” Sanders explained. “During the pandemic, we realized we do really good together all the time.”

Another celebration of Sanders’ career will air Tuesday on NBC Nightly, according to People.