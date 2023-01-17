‘F*cking Careerists’: Pope Francis Reportedly Delivers Foul-Mouthed Address To Spanish Seminarians

Pope Francis reportedly delivered a profanity-laden speech to seminarians in Barcelona on Dec. 10, in which he urged them to refrain from being “clerical” and to “forgive everything” even if they believe the person in the confessional has “no intention to repent.”

In the presence of Auxiliary Bishop Javier Vilanova Pellisa of Barcelona, Pope Francis put aside his prewritten speech, which he called “boring,” and told seminarians that priests who deny absolution to confessors are “delinquents,” according to the Italian outlet Daily Compass. The Compass claims to have obtained “testimonial evidence” from seminarians who spoke to Catholic blog Germinans Germinabit, which broke the story on Dec. 12.

“We can never deny absolution, because we become a vehicle for an evil, unjust, and moralistic judgment,” Francis reportedly told the students for the priesthood, per the outlet.

The seminarians said Francis denounced “those who suck up for promotion to be in the limelight” and the “fucking careerists who fuck up the lives of others,” Daily Compass reported. The pope also reportedly criticized “those who climb to show their ass,” the outlet claimed.

Pope Francis’ reported remarks contradict the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which teaches that penitents must be contrite and that contrition involves the “resolution not to sin again,” according to the Catholic Herald.