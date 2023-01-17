‘It Was A Big Deal With Donald Trump’: Turley, Hannity Rip DOJ Over ‘Double Standard’

Fox News host Sean Hannity and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley blasted the Department of Justice Tuesday for a “double standard” when it came to classified materials.

“I want to talk about a double standard. The raid at Mar-a-Lago. The FBI had already been in the room where they found ‘the documents.’ They had unfettered access to that room. They said, ‘would you mind putting a padlock on the door?’ The Trump team complied. Why the raid?” Hannity asked Turley. (RELATED: Biden, Trump Special Counsels Show That American Voters Are ‘No Longer In Charge,’ Tucker Carlson Says)

“Why does Hillary Clinton have all of those documents, many more than were found on Donald Trump’s president, top secret classified e-mails on servers, 33,000 deleted e-mails with BleachBit that we never discovered, devices destroyed with hammers and sim cards missing as well?” Hannity continued. “That didn’t seem to be a big deal to the media or Democrats at the time. It was a big deal with Donald Trump, and once again we’re getting a series of excuses from Democrats. Is that a double standard?”

WATCH:

FBI agents raided Mar-a Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump, over allegations that classified materials were removed when Trump left office in January 2021. Trump said he declassified the documents.

Attorneys for President Joe Biden discovered classified materials in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home and in an old office at the Penn Biden Center. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur to serve as special counsel to investigate the matter.

The Justice Department decided against having FBI agents monitor Biden’s attorneys as they searched for additional classified materials, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“The fact is when it came to searching for the documents, they continue to say,’ no, use your private counsel,’ uncleared, unknown persons. They were doing the interviews, they were eventually assigning a U.S. attorney to look at this,” Turley said. “But the documents themselves, the search for those documents remained in private counsel’s hands and that works to the advantage of the president.”

“We’re not getting a lot of answers here from the government,” Turley added later after pointing out differences and similarities in the cases of Trump and Biden. “But those documents at Mar-a-Lago were housed in a storage room that was protected by the Secret Service.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.