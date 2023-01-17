Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Russell Gage Gets Carted Off Field After Concussion, Apparent Neck Injury

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was carted off the field Monday night after suffering a concussion and apparent neck injury.

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken to the hospital Monday night after Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson hit him in his neck and jaw area late in the fourth quarter. Gage attempted to get to his feet after the blow but couldn’t, sending medical personnel onto the field to assess his condition as players from both teams took a knee.

After attending to Gage, medical personnel brought out a cart and immobilized Gage, taking him off the field.

BREAKING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Russell Gage can’t get back up after routine play in Playoff Game vs Cowboys.. pic.twitter.com/sc627egQZI — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 17, 2023



“They took him to the hospital. Right now, he has a concussion. They’re also testing him for potential neck injuries,” Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said, according to ESPN. Bowles added that Gage was moving his fingers but that he did not know about the rest of the player’s extremities.

Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles said WR Russell Gage, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Monday night, was hospitalized with a concussion and a potential neck injury.https://t.co/7BUuKecYVH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2023

Gage’s terrifying ordeal comes two weeks after the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with medical personnel working to revive him for nearly ten minutes before he was transported to a local hospital. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital)

“It was really tough — especially with what happened a couple weeks ago. Russ is a great dude off the field and a great guy on the field. We definitely hope he’s well. He was moving and stuff like that; that was a good sign. Definitely hope he’s OK,” Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David told ESPN.