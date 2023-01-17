REPORT: Train Hits, Kills Woman Jogging With Dog

A train hit and killed a jogger Sunday while she crossed train tracks with her dog in Swansea, Illinois.

Jennifer McDonnell, 52, was hit by a Metro train, according to a news release by the Village of Swansea Police Department. Police believe McDonnell may have tried to cross the tracks after the crossing arms were lowered.

52 y/o Jennifer McDonnell was hit and killed by a MetroLink train in Swansea, IL, yesterday morning while running with her dog. Friends tell me she was an inspiring person and a passionate runner. @ksdknews (1/3)

📸: Kevin Horcher pic.twitter.com/ymvvbN6YVc — Elyse Schoenig (@ElyseSchoenig) January 16, 2023

“The preliminary investigation indicated the female pedestrian tried to cross the tracks while the crossing gates were down and functioning properly,” the news release said. “The pedestrian crossed in front of an eastbound train and did not survive her injuries.” (RELATED: Elderly Couple Killed IN Fiery Train Crash On Way Home From Thanksgiving Dinner)

After McDonnell was hit, her dog ran off, police said. Her dog has since been captured and will be reunited with her family.

Kevin Horcher was McDonnell’s best friend and running partner, according to KSDK.

“Just crushed. It’s literally like losing a family member,” Horcher said, KSDK reported.

“She would push you to be better. If she went out and ran on a day, I didn’t feel like running, it would make me think I should be out there too to get some training miles in,” Horcher said, according to the outlet.