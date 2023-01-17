Trump Says Lack of Evangelical Support ‘A Sign Of Disloyalty’

Former President Donald Trump said evangelicals’ lack of support for his 2024 presidential campaign is “a sign of disloyalty,” despite the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Trump was interviewed Monday by “The Water Cooler with David Brody” on Real America’s Voice. He was asked about prominent evangelicals such as Pastor Robert Jeffress waiting to assess the 2024 GOP presidential field before making endorsements.

President @realDonaldTrump calls out the “disloyalty” of evangelical leaders that haven’t yet given their support for his 2024 presidential campaign. Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/tfCJIexq6t Watch @DBrodyReports’ full interview with President Trump here: https://t.co/7z1h6U53D0 pic.twitter.com/asZQgl7QLH — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 16, 2023

“That’s a sign of disloyalty,” Trump responded. “There’s great disloyalty in the world of politics, and that’s a sign of disloyalty,” Trump continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Insiders Speak Out On His Real Views About DeSantis)

Trump said “nobody has ever done more” for the pro-life movement, pointing to his appointment of three Supreme Court Justices, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion a state issue.

He was “a little disappointed” because pro-life activists “could have fought much harder during the election, during the 2022 election,” where Republicans underperformed midterm expectations.

“Because, you know, they won, and a lot of them didn’t fight or weren’t really around to fight. And it did energize the Democrats. But a lot of the people who wanted and fought for years to get it … they weren’t there protesting and doing what they could have done,” Trump added.

Trump previously blamed abortion for GOP underperformance in the 2022 midterms in a post on his TRUTH Social network. Trump’s comments drew condemnation from prominent pro-life activists who believe abortion is non-negotiable for Republican candidates.

A Heritage Action report following the midterm elections cited the GOP’s failure to combat Democrats’ abortion messaging as one reason for the party’s midterm disappointment. Democrats spent $450 million on abortion attack ads and Republicans spent $10 million in counter-ads, the report said.

Ballot measures in Kentucky, Montana, California, Michigan and Vermont protected abortion access as Democratic candidates across the country ran primarily on abortion messaging.

The Associated Press (AP) and Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found that overturning Roe v. Wade had a major impact on 47% of midterm voters with 71% of those voters angry about the Supreme Court decision.

Evangelicals meanwhile, have been drifting away from Trump, particularly younger voters who tend to be more liberal than their older counterparts