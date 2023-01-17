Viral Video Of Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Being Detained Apparently Staged

The viral video of climate activist Greta Thunberg being detained by police in Germany may have been staged, according to a video of the interaction.

Thunberg and other climate activists were detained during protests of the destruction of a village to provide room for the expansion of a coal mine. Video of the arrest quickly circulated on social media. (RELATED: Police Arrest Suspect After Video Showed Attempted Kidnapping Of Barista At Drive-Thru Window)

A new video shows Thunberg laughing with men in police uniform in front of cameras before being taken away.

Yes, the Greta Thunberg arrest was staged for the establishment media. pic.twitter.com/UYqVl5zodp — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) January 17, 2023

German police reportedly had to remove Thunberg from a climate protest in the same area on Sunday.

Thunberg resurfaced last June at the Glastonbury music festival in the UK, after a hiatus out of the media’s eye. In her speech, Thunberg warned of a “total natural catastrophe” where the earth’s ecosystem is “not just changing, it is destabilizing, it is breaking down.”

“They can say we are in a climate emergency as they open up new coal mines, new oil fields, and new pipelines. It has not only become socially acceptable for our leaders to lie, it is more or less what we expect them to do,” Thunberg said.