Listen To Frantic 911 Call For Lisa Marie Presley’s Cardiac Arrest

Newly released audio clips reveal the chaotic scene that unfolded as Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper placed a frantic call to 911 while she suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

The housekeeper can be heard struggling to convey Presley’s exact address as the 911 operator attempts to zero in on the location of the emergency. An audio recording of the call posted by the New York Post reveals a state of confusion about the location of the residence as well as the whereabouts of the paramedics rushing to the scene.

“What’s the address of your emergency?” the male operator asked. He then struggled to understand the housekeeper’s response and asked her to tell him the “closest street on the corner.”

The housekeeper, who spoke with a thick accent, admitted, “I really don’t know.”

“Ma’am, is there someone else there with you right now,” the operator asked.

“Can you hand him the phone, because I can hear him a little bit better than I can hear you,” he said, referring to a male voice that had been audible earlier in the recording. (RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland After Public Memorial, Representative Says)

The man who took over the call from the housekeeper is believed to be Presley’s ex-husband, Danny Keough. He was able to better explain the access point to the home.

“There’s a security gate in the neighborhood, but they’ll just let them through,” he said, before asking, “How close are they? How far are they?”

The dispatcher replied to say he had “no idea,” but seconds later the paramedics were heard arriving on the scene.

Paramedics reportedly performed CPR on Presley and attempted to revive her by administering epinephrine. They successfully revived her pulse and proceeded to rush the only daughter of Elvis Presley to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. Presley died Jan. 12 at the age of 54.