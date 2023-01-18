BBC Host Struggles To Contain Himself After Porn Audio Interrupts Broadcast

Gary Lineker’s live, pre-match chat with fellow former soccer players Alan Shearer, Paul Ince and Danny Murphy was interrupted by the sounds of a woman moaning.

Lineker was speaking about the soccer tournament FA Cup and discussing the Wolves vs. Liverpool match during Tuesday’s “Match of the Day” segment when the broadcast was overtaken by moaning sounds. Lineker was visibly caught off guard. He eventually composed himself and laughed at the irreversible moment. Lineker later posted an image and announced that the source of the porn sounds was a cell phone that was taped to a chair. Famous YouTube prankster Jarvo has since claimed responsibility for the bizarre audio.

Someone’s playing porn in the Match of the Day studio pic.twitter.com/OUOKrgyCvt — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) January 17, 2023

The woman’s moaning sounds were loud and unmistakable, and the more she vocalized her pleasure, the more uncomfortable Lineker became. He tried to speak over the audio, but quickly discovered he wasn’t going to be successful. Lineker eventually gave up on his attempt to maintain his conversation and leaned in to the moment that was unfolding on the show.

Shortly after Lineker tried throwing the mic to Shearer, he gave up mid-sentence.

“It’s toasty in this studio, it’s a bit noisy,” Lineker said, as he looked down and shook his head.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Cameras continued to roll as the sounds of porn filled the airwaves.

Linker later posted evidence of the prank on Twitter.

“Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” he wrote in his caption. (RELATED: American Airlines Passengers Treated To Weird, Mysterious Noises Over Plane’s Intercom)

BBC apologises after sex noises heard during FA Cup coverage https://t.co/6NM3Yday72 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 17, 2023

The BBC later issued an apology.

“We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening,” a statement reads.

Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone 🙂 The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/0kVE1jlvAI — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) January 17, 2023

Famous YouTube prankster Jarvo, known for his risk-taking jokes and for numerous moments of trickery, later came forward to take credit for the elaborately planned prank.

“Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone 🙂 The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVgary liO best prankster ever!!!!” he wrote to his Twitter account.