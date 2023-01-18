Rep. Greg Steube Suffers ‘Several Injuries’ After Accident On His Property

Florida Rep. Greg Steube has suffered multiple injuries from an accident on his property, according to a statement published Wednesday to Steube’s Twitter account.

“Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” the statement read. (RELATED: Jacinda Ardern To Resign As Prime Minister Of New Zealand)

“Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

Steube represents the 17th district of Florida, which covers all of Sarasota County, Charlotte County, and parts of Lee County. He is a member of the House Committee on the Judiciary, and House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Before being elected to Congress in 2019, Steube served 2 years in the Florida Senate and 6 years in the Florida House. He is also an army veteran.

Florida congressman Byron Donalds expressed his support on Twitter.

“Erika and I are praying for our friend and fellow Southwest Floridian, Congressman Greg Steube, and his family during this difficult time,” Donalds wrote. “You’re one of the strongest people I know, and I have no doubt you’ll overcome this.”