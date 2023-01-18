Georgia Content Manager Says ‘Scam Lab’ Org Sells Critical Race Theory Curriculum Despite State Ban, Videos Show

A video released Tuesday shows a Teaching Lab content manager allegedly admitting to violating Georgia state laws by including critical race theory (CRT) in curricula sold to at least two Georgia school districts, Project Veritas reported.

Dr. Quintin Bostic told an undercover reporter for Project Veritas that his kindergarten curriculum contains CRT and its associated ideologies, despite Georgia’s ban on teaching those theories, the Project Veritas (PV) video shows. He confirmed to Project Veritas that public schools have state funding, which suggests the schools that buy curriculum from Teaching Lab are unknowingly purchasing CRT.

Bostic creates educational materials at Teaching Lab, a non-profit that works to “improve instruction through teacher professional learning based in great instructional materials, teacher-led communities, and ongoing structures for learning and improvement” in over 30 school systems across the U.S., according to the organization’s website.

The Teaching Lab content manager claimed that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other Georgia officials are clueless about the inclusion of the divisive curriculum in schools, according to the PV video. “He’s like such an idiot,” Bostic said of Kemp. “Like his wife does a lot of stuff on education here as a former teacher.” If the First Lady of Georgia found out about Bostic’s curriculum, he “would be nailed,” he said, adding that he doesn’t answer to parents, according to the video.

“Who cares? I’m not part of the system – I can’t – I’m not gonna lose my job over it,” Bostic said about parental reactions to including CRT, according to PV. “The worst that’s gonna happen is y’all gonna be upset that I shared some knowledge. That’s the worst that’s gonna happen.”

Bostic agreed that “parents are ignorant” and praised kids “pushing against their parents” after being taught his CRT lessons, PV reported.

The education specialist also referred to himself as an “evil salesman” after the curriculum containing CRT was disguised as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and purchased for kindergartners in Fulton County and Cobb County, according to the video. (RELATED: Masters Of Our Future? What Davos Globalists Are Planning At Their Exclusive Mountain Top Meeting)

“If you don’t say the word ‘critical race theory,’ you can technically teach it,” Bostic said, according to PV. “People don’t know what critical race theory is. So, when they see the word, the alarm goes off, but if you teach the principles of it, people are like, ‘of course.'”

In the recording, the undercover Project Veritas reporter remarked on Bostic’s ability to get “the schools to purchase the curriculum.” Bostic said it was because he was “a good salesman.”

“And they don’t even know what’s going on,” Bostic responded, PV reported. “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also an evil salesman. Like, so bad.”

Banned books and theories are heavily represented in Bostic’s education materials he sold to school districts, he told Project Veritas.

BREAKING: @TeachingLabHQ Director @DrQuintinBostic Admits Violating State Law; Sells Critical Race Theory Curriculum to Schools ‘If you don’t say the word “critical race theory,” you can teach it…I’m an evil salesman…They[State] have no clue…He’s[@GovKemp] such an idiot’ pic.twitter.com/w854nzBeVX — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 17, 2023

“So the entire district has – all the schools have them?” the PV reporter asked.

“And they’re using them. It’s an option in Fulton County, but most of the teachers, because they are teachers of color, are like, ‘I want to use this,'” Bostic responded, PV reported.

“‘We’re teaching diversity. We’re teaching love all humans.’ And I’m like, behind the scenes, like, ‘Teach it like this, though. Make sure you say this and use these words and use this book,'” he added, the outlet noted.

Teaching Lab told the Daily Caller it is a “nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that supports teachers with research-backed professional learning that helps them improve outcomes for students.”

Bostic was featured in a second video released by Project Veritas on Wednesday. Bostic claimed his employer “is like a scam lab,” alleging that Teaching Lab CEO Sarah Johnson took grant money from major organizations to create the educational materials and then sold those materials for profit, PV reported. The organizations include Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott’s foundation, Yield Giving.

Teaching Lab confirmed “support” from Scott in a statement to the Daily Caller saying, “Teaching Lab is not currently partnering with any schools or districts in Georgia – in any way. We receive support from several private foundations, including MacKenzie Scott.”

BREAKING: @DrQuintinBostic Says Non-Profit @TeachingLabHQ a #ScamLab “She’s[CEO @OnlySJJ] running a “non-profit” but…it’s for profit” “A scam lab” “MacKenzie Scott…she funds us, you’ll never see her” “I have people on my team who have never taught before, but know sales” pic.twitter.com/Pi5XDqZx6v — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 18, 2023

“My boss is a freaking psychopath,” Bostic said about Johnson, PV reported. “She’s running a non-profit, but it’s for profit.” He said when he confronted Johnson about the alleged scheme, she apparently claimed this was just part of doing “non-profit work.”

“I said, ‘So, hypothetically, these people are funding you to build a program. Once the grant is over, you take the program, and you sell it to people – for money,'” he said, according to the PV videos. “I was like, ‘Is that legal?’ She was like, ‘It has nothing to do with me.’ She said, ‘The grant ended. We fulfilled the grant.'”

“And I’m like, ‘But we’re selling a product of the grant.’ She’s like, ‘It’s non-profit work. People do it all the time.’ I’m like, ‘Sarah, is that legal?'” he added, PV noted.

Teaching Lab denied allegations it sells curricula in Georgia. The organization told the Daily Caller the videos were “deceptively produced and edited” but that any “views expressed by the employee in these recordings are his own.”

“Our goal is to partner with teachers and students in the shared pursuit of educational equity so that they can thrive together in communities that enable students to be lifelong learners and to lead meaningful lives. Teaching Lab does not create or sell curriculum,” Teaching Lab said. “The recordings have been edited to give an inaccurate portrayal of Teaching Lab. Teaching Lab does not currently operate in the state of Georgia, nor does it sell curriculum. Critical race theory is not a part of Teaching Lab’s professional learning model.”

Kemp did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. Bostic could not be reached for comment.