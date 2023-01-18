Cowboys Sign Tristan Vizcaino After Brett Maher Blows Four Straight PATs During Playoff Game

The Dallas Cowboys added kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad Wednesday following Brett Maher’s horrible kicking performance Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Maher shockingly missed four straight extra point attempts during the Cowboys’ playoff win against Tampa Bay before connecting on his fifth try.

The Cowboys still intend to use Maher as their starting kicker for their playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but have added Vizcaino to their practice squad as “insurance” just incase Maher continues to struggle making kicks throughout the week of practice, according to NFL reporter Todd Archer.

The Cowboys will add K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad as insurance after Brett Maher missed 4 PATs in Monday’s wild-card win against Tampa Bay, per sources. The plan is for Maher to kick vs. San Francisco but Vizcaino gives them some cover if Maher struggles in practice. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 18, 2023

I believe Maher’s disappointing performance on Monday was a fluke job. He’s typically an accurate kicker so I don’t expect his kicking woes to continue. Maher made 29 of his 32 field-goal attempts during the regular season and made 50 of his 53 point after attempts, according to Pro Football Reference. (RELATED: Dak Prescott Throws Helmet In Anger After Kicker Brett Maher Struggles In Historic Fashion)

If Maher were to miss his first or second field-goal attempt on Sunday, I expect that the rumblings will start and he will be benched for Vizcaino. It’s not something that I expect to happen, but after how badly he played Monday, Maher’s on a tight leash.