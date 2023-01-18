Editor Daily Rundown: Biden Gets The Hillary Treatment

BIDEN GETS THE HILLARY TREATMENT… FBI LETS HIM SORT THROUGH GOV’T DOCUMENTS AND TURN OVER WHATEVER HE FEELS LIKE… WSJ: Justice Department Considered but Rejected Role in Biden Documents Search

WASHINGTON—The Justice Department considered having FBI agents monitor a search by President Biden’s lawyers for classified documents at his homes but decided against it, both to avoid complicating later stages of the investigation and because Mr. Biden’s attorneys had quickly turned over a first batch and were cooperating, according to people familiar with the matter.

After Mr. Biden’s lawyers discovered documents marked as classified dating from his term as vice president at an office he used at a Washington-based think tank on Nov. 2, the Justice Department opened an inquiry into why and how they got there. Mr. Biden’s legal team prepared to search his other properties for any similar documents, and discussed with the Justice Department the prospect of having FBI agents present while Mr. Biden’s lawyers conducted the additional searches.

Instead, the two sides agreed that Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys would inspect the homes, notify the Justice Department as soon as they identified any other potentially classified records, and arrange for law-enforcement authorities to take them.

JONATHAN TURLEY: The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the DOJ declined to have the FBI conduct searches and instead allowed uncleared private counsel to do so. If true, it is a level of accommodation that would make a Kardashian blush.

… Why would any investigator not want to conduct a search? The alternative was to allow uncleared, unknown counsel to sort through potential classified material. There is no legal or logical reason why the DOJ would prefer private counsel to do such a search.

…It also undermines the Justice Department’s position in both cases. This is the department threatening criminal charges over mishandling of classified material. Yet, WSJ is reporting that it opted for the least secure method of searching for additional documents…

…The preference to use uncleared lawyers violates core policies in the handling of potentially classified material. The DOJ went along with a bizarre “look but don’t read” approach in the use of uncleared persons after finding highly classified material.

KARINGE SQUIRMS… Reporters Press Jean-Pierre On If She Regrets Reporting ‘Incomplete And Inaccurate Information’ On Classified Docs (VIDEO)

“On Friday, you stood here, though, and were asked about the documents issued by our counsel 18 times. At that point, the president’s lawyers had found these five additional pages of classified documents, so did you not know on Friday that those documents had been found when you were at the podium or are you being directed by someone to not be forthcoming on this issue?” a reporter asked.

“I have been forthcoming from this podium. What I said yes to is what the statement at the time that we all had,” Jean-Pierre said. “Right? You all had the statement and I was repeating what the counsel was sharing at that time.”

The press secretary vowed to be “prudent” and “consistent” about the documents and to “not interfere” with the investigation being conducted by the Department of Justice. She also assured reporters that the president had “confidence” in the way his team is handling the investigation and will continue to cooperate with the Justice Department.

IS OBAMA WORLD TAKING DOWN BIDEN? … DAILY MAIL: Obama’s ethics chief tears into Biden for ‘appalling negligence’ of classified documents – and for breaking the public’s trust by keeping it quiet for two months

Obama-era ethics chief Walter Shaub has torn into President Biden’s ‘neglect’ in bringing home classified files and storing them in his garage at his Wilmington home and in his think tank office in DC.

Shaub said the difference between the classified files found at Biden’s residence and the raid on Mar-a-Lago is ‘night and day,’ though he called the current president’s behavior ‘appalling.’

‘Trump knowingly resisted demands by the National Archives for classified records that he appears to have intentionally retained, and he obstructed the government’s efforts to recover them, whereas Biden immediately self-reported and turned the records over to the government at once,’ Shaub, who served as the White House ethics chief from 2013 to 2017, told DailyMail.com.

‘That’s not to say Biden’s retention of classified records was acceptable. The negligence exhibited in the mishandling of records, especially those stored in his garage, is appalling,’ he added.

BIDEN’S UPENN RECEIVED SO MUCH MYSTERIOUS CHINESE MONEY… University Of Pennsylvania Received Millions In Anonymous Chinese Donations

Anonymous Chinese donors have funneled millions of dollars into the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), which houses President Joe Biden’s think tank, since Biden’s inauguration in 2021, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

UPenn has received $51 million in anonymous foreign donations since Biden’s inauguration, according to Department of Education (DOE) records analyzed by the Free Beacon. The contributions included $14 million from China and Hong Kong donors, $2.4 million from Saudi Arabia contributors and an additional $1 million from a Cayman Islands donor to support the Penn Wharton China program.

The names of the donors were reportedly not disclosed by the DOE, despite previous administrations making the names of foreign contributors publicly available. The records include the date of the donation and the donor’s country, but the last time a donor’s name was disclosed by the DOE was October 2020.

INTEL OFFICIAL ADMITS TO LYING ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP BEING ‘RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION’… SAYS HE WAS RIGHT TO DO IT… JONATHAN TURLEY, FOR FOX NEWS: Hunter Biden laptop-denier now admits emails are real. Don’t let him get away with it

Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, is back in the news this week.

In an interview with The Australian, Wise admits that he and others always knew that the emails on the Hunter Biden laptop were likely genuine. It was a remarkable admission from one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 presidential election as likely “Russian disinformation.”

Yet, Wise still maintains that, while true, he and the other officials were right to call it out as likely “disinformation.” Arguing that something is true, but still constitutes disinformation sounds a lot like . . . well . . . disinformation.

NEW OHIO SENATOR DEMANDS MAYORKAS EXPLAIN MASS IMMIGRATION DECISIONS… ANOTHER DAILY CALLER EXCLUSIVE: Sen. J.D. Vance, Rep. Andy Biggs Press DHS Sec. Mayorkas Over Mass Parole For Illegal Migrants

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs are planning on sending a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday which calls for answers regarding mass parole for illegal migrants in the U.S.

The letter was first obtained by the Daily Caller and has not yet been sent to Mayorkas. The letter will also be signed by other Republican lawmakers. In the letter, they mention the DHS announced it would expand parole authority to include the monthly parole of more than 30,000 illegal migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela into the U.S.

The lawmakers mention that Mayorkas testified before the House Judiciary Committee that parole “is judged on an individualized case-by-case basis” and say that the new “mass-parole” of 30,000 migrants is “unlawful.” They also demand answers to a number of questions and call for a response by January 21, 2023.

“Since the day they took office, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have purposefully and maliciously eroded our nation’s border security. They have presided over the worst border crisis we’ve seen in decades and more illegal immigration than any administration in recent history. Now, they aim to sidestep Congress and the law by granting parole to hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants,” Vance told the Caller.

NOW UNDER DEM CONTROL, ARIZONA STILL SHIPPING ILLEGALS DEEPER INTO USA… Busing Of Illegal Migrants Is Continuing Under Newly-Elected Dem Gov. Katie Hobbs, Local Official Says

Arizona is continuing to bus illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., under Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.

Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey began the busing effort in anticipation of a surge in illegal migration when the Biden administration attempted to end Title 42, a Trump-era public health expulsion order, May 23. Before she was sworn in Jan. 2, Hobbs criticized Ducey’s busing effort, which she’s vowed to end, according to The Washington Post.

“It is not providing any real solutions for Arizona or for these migrants. Again, wasting taxpayer dollars and playing politics with people’s lives,” Hobbs told ABC 15 Arizona in November.

BIDEN ADMIN FIGHTS FOR POWER OVER YOUR FACE… Biden’s DOJ Is Still Fighting To Reimpose Mask Mandates On Airline Flights

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) continued its fight to implement a nationwide mask mandate on airplanes and other forms of transportation in federal court Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The DOJ asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a federal judge’s April 2021 decision striking down the mask mandate, according to Reuters. Biden declared that “the pandemic is over” Sept. 18, 2021, and all 50 states and most localities had dropped their own mask mandates by early 2022.

District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Florida’s middle district, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, found the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lacked statutory authority to issue the mandate in her April decision. […]

“The Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disagree with the district court’s decision and will appeal,” the DOJ said after the mask mandate was struck down. “The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health. That is an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve.”

GRETA SMOLLETT… Viral Video Of Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Being Detained Is Apparently Staged (VIDEO)

The viral video of climate activist Greta Thunberg being detained by police in Germany may have been staged, according to a video of the interaction.

Thunberg and other climate activists were detained during protests of the destruction of a village to provide room for the expansion of a coal mine. Video of the arrest quickly circulated on social media.

A new video shows Thunberg laughing with men in police uniform in front of cameras before being taken away.

BITTER PHYSICS PROFESSOR SAYS THE LANGUAGE OF SCIENCE IS SEXIST… Sexist Astrophysicists Use ‘Violent’ And ‘Hypermasculine’ Language To Describe Space, Professor Complains

Colorado College Professor of Physics Natalie Gosnell says her field is steeped with “violent” and “hypermasculine” language to describe space.

Gosnell said, “[A]s an astrophysicist, I’m a product of institutions that are steeped in systemic racism and white supremacy,” in an interview with Colorado College News about her new art piece.

“The tenets of white supremacy that show up [in physics] of individualism and exceptionalism and perfectionism … it’s either-or thinking, and there’s no subtlety, there’s no gray area. All of this manifests in the way that we think about our research, and what counts as good research, what counts as important research,” Gosnell added.

Her art project, titled “The Gift,” tells the story of a dying star transferring its materials to a neighboring star to make it shine brighter than ever before. It’s designed to critique the “hyper-masculine” lens of the mass-transfer process, based on the receiving star’s label as a “Vampire” or “Cannibal” star.

“I think because science and art have been so separated, and there’s […] systemic issues within science, the metaphors that are often chosen [to discuss science] are very violent and hyper-masculine,” Gosnell continued in the interview.

NEW J6 FOOTAGE MADE PUBLIC… AMERICAN GREATNESS: New Body-Worn Camera Footage from J6 Supports Calls for Release of All Video

Body-worn camera footage obtained by American Greatness of a D.C. Metropolitan police officer on duty on January 6, 2021, shows the chaos unfolding in real-time that day and how law enforcement’s response to the protest led to rising tension and deadly violence.

Officer Terrence Craig, an 11-year veteran of the force, testified last week in the criminal trial of Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man notoriously photographed with his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) office on January 6, 2021. Nearly two-and-a-half hours of video was captured by Craig’s body-worn camera, providing an uninterrupted and shocking view of what happened inside and outside the building.

Never-before-seen interactions with police and protesters bolster demands by House Republicans to release all surveillance video recorded by Capitol security cameras on January 6.

CRYIN’ KINZINGER NOW SELLING SIGNED J6 REPORTS FOR CASH… BREITBART: Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger Sells $100 Signed Copies of January 6 Committee Report

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger is selling signed hardcover copies of the January 6 Committee Report for $100 through his County First PAC’s website.

Kinzinger joined former Rep. Liz Cheney as the only two House Republicans to serve on the January 6 Committee. The January 6 Committee issued its final report last month after finishing a nearly 18-month investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots.

Further, Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the riots.

All proceeds of the $100 report will “benefit the US Capitol Police Memorial Fund,” according to a message posted on Kinzinger’s County First PAC website.

JOHN DEERE TRACTOR POLICE CHASE REACHES SPEEDS OF 20 MILES PER HOUR… Hour-Long Police Chase Involving John Deere Tractor Ends In Epic Fashion (VIDEO)

North Carolina law enforcement officials went on an hour-long chase Tuesday morning involving a John Deere tractor that you need to see to believe.

The incident unfolded in Boone, North Carolina, around 9:00 a.m., in the area of Highway 421, according to Watauga Online. Authorities say a tractor driver hit at least two vehicles and pushed a dumpster into a church building before heading off. Authorities threw spike strips out onto old Highway 421 as the chase progressed just before the local grocery store but that wasn’t enough to stop the tractor.

The driver reportedly hit the strips but continued across the highway intersection, prompting authorities to shoot out the back tire.