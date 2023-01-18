Famous Wrestler Dead At 38

Professional All Elite Wrestler (AEW) ‘Jay Briscoe’ has died at the age of 38.

AEW founder Tony Khan confirmed Briscoe’s death on social media Wednesday. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today,” Khan said. “Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Legendary ROH Superstar Jay Briscoe. May he RIP. pic.twitter.com/e2bY1qzITD — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) January 18, 2023

Briscoe’s cause of death has not been officially reported, but professional wrestling insider Dave Meltzer reported that the wrestling star was involved in a fatal car accident in Laurel, Delaware.

Delaware State Police tweeted about the accident but didn’t release information on the deceased.

Pray for Jay Briscoe’s daughter, Gracie, who was also in the car with him. She is going through surgery and the healing process will be extensive. ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/r7zxgXORSp — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 18, 2023

Briscoe’s wife, Ashley Pugh, reported that Briscoe’s daughter Gracie was also in the vehicle at the time of the collision and suffered a potentially life-altering leg injury during the incident.

Briscoe was a graduate of Laurel High School and got his start in professional wrestling after working for local promotions across Delaware, according to WMDT. The school closed its doors after learning of Briscoe’s death, in honor of their local hero.

“Due to an unthinkable tragedy in our community this evening, The Laurel School District will be closed for tomorrow, Wednesday January 18, 2023. Schools will reopen on Thursday,” the school wrote on Facebook. “Please keep the Pugh family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Briscoe’s real name was Jamin “Jay” Pugh, but his fans knew him by his wrestling moniker ‘Jay Briscoe.’ He joined forces with his brother Mark, who was also a professional wrestler, and formed one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, according to TMZ.

They competed as partners under the name “The Briscoe Brothers,” but Jay was also widely successful as a singles competitor as well. His tenacity and passion for wrestling led him to become the Ring of Honor world champion on two separate occasions, according to TMZ. (RELATED: WWE Legend Kevin Nash Makes Disturbing Comments About How He’s Coping With His Son’s Death)

⚠️ Traffic Alert, Laurel ⚠️ Laurel Road at Little Hill Road will be closed for an extended period due to a fatal accident. DSP on-scene. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) January 17, 2023

The brothers were honored by being inducted into the Ring of Honor’s inaugural Hall of Fame in 2021.

The wrestling community has been broadcasting their shock at the sudden loss, and continues to share memories and words of condolences on social media.