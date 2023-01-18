JetBlue Plane Bumps Parked Aircraft At JFK Airport

A JetBlue plane struck the tail of a parked aircraft on Wednesday as it was backing out of a gate at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York City.

JetBlue Flight 1603 destined for San Juan, Puerto Rico, made contact with a parked JetBlue plane as it was pushing out of the gate at 7:30 a.m., the airline told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Investigations Underway After Two Planes Nearly Collide At JFK Airport)

The plane returned to the gate following the collision and no injuries were reported. Both planes are JetBlue Airbus A320s and will be put out of service by the airline, JetBlue said.

JetBlue Flight Bumps Plane at JFK, 2nd Unusual Incident in Days https://t.co/piyIAAze9h — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 18, 2023

In a statement to the Caller, a JetBlue spokesperson described the accident as “light contact” and noted that the parked aircraft was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

“Flight 1603 returned to the gate, no injuries were reported, and the flight has been assigned to another aircraft. Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and both aircraft involved will be taken out of service for inspection and the incident will be investigated,” the spokesperson added.

The light collision is the second recent incident at JFK airport, following a near-miss on Friday between planes operated by Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Both incidents are being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Axios reported.

The FAA confirmed the details of the incident and referred the Caller to JetBlue for more information about the collision.