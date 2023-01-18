Dem Gov Kathy Hochul Silent On Requests To Help Illegal Migrants In New York City

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has yet to respond to Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to help illegal migrants arriving in New York City.

Adams said that he has multiple outstanding requests with Hochul’s office to house and relocate illegal migrants in other parts of the state as the city continues to receive them from multiple states, according to the New York Post on Tuesday. The city has received more than 40,000 illegal migrants through transports sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. (RELATED: ‘Open Our Borders’: Biden Admin Expands Ways For Migrants To Shirk Trump-Era Border Policy)

Adams has asked Hochul for help with housing 500 illegal migrants and for assistance with emergency mutual aid requests. But the Big Apple mayor has yet to receive that support.

“First, we are collaborating with her administration, her chief of staff, her team. We need spaces now. We need locations now. A week and a half ago, in one week we got 3,000 people. In one day we got over 800. Just think about those numbers for a moment. We are asking for the entire state to treat this as an emergency, and the governor understands that clearly,” Adams said of his conversations with Hochul during a Tuesday news conference.

Adams recently visited the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, where he declared that his city has no more room for illegal migrants. The lack of space also prompted Adams to reach out to Hochul for help in moving illegal migrants to other cities across New York.

“That’s my conversation I have been having with my state leaders. I think it’s a win-win. We have many municipalities throughout the entire state that are suffering in population, that are dealing with the need of employees. And that is why it’s imperative that the federal government allow people to work,” Adams said.

Others have taken notice to Hochul’s silence: Democratic Queens Councilman Robert Holden recently told the New York Post she’s “asleep at the wheel on the migrant issue.”

“She’s got to wake up and she’s not,” he said. “My Democratic colleagues haven’t stepped up – in the city and state – they haven’t come up with any demands on the migrant crisis.”

Hochul’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

