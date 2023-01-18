‘They Need To Fine That Organization $1 Million’: Liberal Journos Are Upset Ivan Provorov Didn’t Wear Pride Jersey

This guy said a million dollars though.

Earlier, I reported on how the Philadelphia Flyers celebrated their ‘Pride Night’ Jan. 17, but it ended up coming away with some drama after defenseman Ivan Provorov didn’t take part in the pregame skate after refusing to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ jersey — citing his religious beliefs.

Well, throughout the fallout, everybody and their mother (including me and my mother, literally) has had an opinion on the matter, and liberal journalists — in particular — are very upset.

Let’s start with Sid Seixeiro, who is a TV host for Breakfast Television in Canada. This guy had the most freezing cold take ever, actually saying that the NHL should fine the Philadelphia Flyers $1 MILLION over this entire thing. And check how he compared LGBTQ+ to the military for God’s sake.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov didn’t take part in the NHL’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” pregame warmups – where players wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape – citing his religion as the reason. @sid_seixeiro shares his thoughts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8c7XnP2FYJ — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) January 18, 2023

Like I said, he isn’t the only one partaking in the nonsense.

Check out these gems:

The whole point of a team wearing Pride jerseys is to send a unified message that LGBTQ+ people who like the Flyers are seen & welcomed, that the team supports them & has their back. Provorov made it abundantly clear that he didn’t want to see or welcome that group of FANS. — Charlie O’Connor (@charlieo_conn) January 18, 2023

This is on the Flyers as much as it is on Provorov. 1. Host Pride Night 2. Learn of player whose religion preaches hate toward the communities supported by Pride Night 3. Learn that player rejects Pride Night 4. Let him PLAY on Pride Night What a slap in the face — Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) January 18, 2023

1. Ivan Provorov had the right to refuse to participate in the Pride Night activities in Philadelphia. 2. The Flyers should have responded by not allowing him to play in the game. 3. Freedom of expression doesn’t give you freedom from the consequences of your words or actions. https://t.co/9fdffAQk1N — Gord Miller 🌻 (@GMillerTSN) January 18, 2023

And then you have this doozy:

Being LGBT+ is not a “choice.” Being ignorant, obnoxious, and homophobic is a choice. Ivan Provorov wasn’t wearing uniform tonight and the @NHLFlyers should not have let him play. Stop letting bigots hide behind their cherry-picked religion. Do better. https://t.co/WTnqibGsXj — Rachael Millanta (@rachaelmillanta) January 18, 2023

I’ve had my multiple runs in politics, but quite frankly, I prefer the realm of sports entertainment so much more, so I very rarely like to get political nowadays — but this is going to be one of those instances. (RELATED: Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella Defends Ivan Provorov After He Sat Out ‘Pride Night’ Festivities)

Ever since I got interested in politics, I’ve pretty much viewed liberals in media as a bunch of crazy people, and this whole situation is just the latest example.

Nobody said anything hateful about the LGBTQ+ community. It was Provorov simply honoring his religion’s guidelines and showing respect to LGBTQ+ by staying quiet and boycotting in silence.

But, of course, the liberals in media got a hold of everything and made this story bigger than it had to be.