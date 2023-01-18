Utah Newspaper Reportedly Pulls Obituary Claiming Father ‘Cherished’ The Children He Allegedly Murdered

A local Utah newspaper reportedly pulled an obituary for a father accused of murdering his family after the copy sparked national outrage.

Earlier in January, 42-year-old Michael Haight reportedly murdered his wife, mother-in-law and five children before taking his own life at their home in Iron County, Utah. Haight's wife, Tausha, had allegedly filed for divorce Dec. 21. Community members who lived and worked alongside the family were horrified by the incident, according to reports.

Days later, a glowing obituary that has since been locked appeared in The Spectrum newspaper, describing Haight as a devoted father and husband who “lived a life of service,” according to Gizmodo.

They locked the obituary, so here it is in case you missed it.



“He spent many evenings and Saturdays coaching the children’s city league sporting teams, attending the children’s concerts at school, going on side-by-side rides, doing home-improvement projects, sledding and much more,” the obituary read, Gizmodo reported. “Michael lived a life of service. Whether it was serving in the church or in the community, he was willing to help with whatever was needed.”

Haight “enjoyed making memories with his family” and “each of these children were truly a cherished miracle to [Haight and his wife],” the obituary continued, according to the New York Post.

Bizarre obituary praises Utah dad Michael Haight, who killed wife, five kids



The tribute to Haight allegedly did not mention how he died, nor that he was accused of murdering his family. The alleged omissions sparked nationwide backlash against The Spectrum, along with accusations of tone-deafness and insensitivity to the victims and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

A spokesman for The Spectrum told Gizmodo the tribute for Haight was written and submitted to the newspaper by the funeral home.

“The Spectrum removed the obituary due to the circumstances and sincerely regrets any distress this may have caused,” the spokesman said, according to the outlet.