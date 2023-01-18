Channing Tatum Teases Remake Of Iconic 90s Movie: ‘We’re Going To Do Something Different’

Famous actor Channing Tatum recently revealed he is planning to remake one of the most iconic of all 90s movies: “Ghost.”

“We actually have the rights,” Tatum said during a recent interview with Vanity Fair , referring to his production company, Free Association. “Yeah, we have the rights to ‘Ghost.'”

Tatum went on to reveal he plans to release a new version of the film with a modern-day twist.

Tatum, whose production company has the rights to Ghost, admits it has a few problematic stereotypes, so there would have to be some changes (via @toofab)https://t.co/e3ocldqlOs — TMZ (@TMZ) January 18, 2023

Tatum’s casual interview took place in a casual environment, as he worked to mold some clay on a pottery wheel. The activity inspired Tatum to look back at the iconic scene from the original movie starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn.

“Now I know why they put this in ‘Ghost,'” Tatum said as he tried to manipulate his clay art. “This whole process is very, very sexual.”

Channing Tatum Says He’s Planning a Remake of Ghost: ‘We’re Going to Do Something Different’ https://t.co/MwoPt7GG8y — People (@people) January 17, 2023

Tatum said Free Association is trying to put together a remake of “Ghost,” and he hinted that he might be playing Swayze’s character.

“But we’re going to do something different,” he said. Tatum said that the original movie, like many others created in the 90s, contained problematic stereotypes that couldn’t be carried into the new version of the movie , according to Vanity Fair.

“I think it needs to change a little bit,” Tatum said.