REPORT: Jeanie Buss Doesn’t Believe In LeBron And Lakers Enough To Invest During Playoff Push

Jeanie Buss apparently just bitched down LeBron … again.

If the Los Angeles Lakers hypothetically wanted to make a major splash and land a superstar in the trade market, they would have to give up either one or both of their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks.

But here’s the thing: the Lakers have no interest in going that route.

Heavy On Sports’ Sean Deveney spoke with an NBA Western Conference executive, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, and according to that source, Lakers management has no interest in trading their future away to appease the so-called-king LeBron James here in the now — and owner Jeanie Buss is on board with that plan.

“They have come this far without trading the two picks (in 2027 and 2029) away, and it is going to be very hard to move Westbrook without putting one of those picks into the deal,” said the executive. “You’ve got a lot of the organization saying, ‘We should trade picks and win now,’ but some in the organization are saying, ‘Do not sell out the future.’ And Jeanie Buss is with the second group, and that is what matters most.”

Jeanie Buss is such a (bleeping) boss, man.

This is the second time in a month I’ve covered Buss bitching down LeBron. The first time was when the ‘king’ was looking to get Russell Westbrook out of town, but she shot that down quick, and now here we go again.

Originally, I thought LeBron had at least a little bit of power with the Lakers organization, especially with him practically running the show in Cleveland. I was also under that impression when they landed Anthony Davis and then Russell Westbrook, but nope, this whole time Jeanie Buss has been in control over her own team against an ego like LeBron James. (RELATED: USA! USA! USA!: American Mackenzie McDonald Upsets Legendary Tennis Star Rafael Nadal At Australian Open)

That woman deserves Business Person of the Year for that alone.

And why should she have to give up the farm just to appease a 38-year-old LeBron James?

I hope my daughters grow up to be like this woman … such a boss.