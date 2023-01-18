Rob Gronkowski Criticizes Aaron Rodgers For Worrying About MVP Awards Instead Of Super Bowls

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski took exception to some recent comments Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers told McAfee and A.J. Hawk that he believes he can still play football at a high level and potentially win another MVP award next season.

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation — is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else, I’m not sure … there’s more conversations to be had,” Rodgers said.

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.. is that Green Bay or somewhere else, I’m not sure and there’s more conversations to be had”@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of playing a 19th season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cMjcPKFs5Z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

The superstar quarterback’s comments however, rubbed four-time Super Bowl champion, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, the wrong way. Gronk spoke Wednesday on the “Up & Adams Show” and criticized Rodgers’ focus on winning the MVP award instead of winning the Super Bowl.

“I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part, and that’s the MVP again. ‘I think I could win another Super Bowl,’ and then that would be totally fine. Like, bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls I think are five times greater than an MVP award,” he said.

.@RobGronkowski shares his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’ recent statement:⁰

“Why are you thinking MVP?… It should be Super Bowls, you should never be thinking MVPs…”⁰⁰📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/WGcN9VNuJs — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 18, 2023

It’s really hard to disagree with Gronk here. Maybe the reason Rodgers has struggled to make it back to the Super Bowl over the last decade is because of his mindset. Rodgers sounds like he cares more about winning the MVP than he does about his team winning a championship. (RELATED: Deion Sanders Says Out Loud What Everybody’s Been Thinking About ‘Roughing The Passer’ Calls)

Rodgers is coming off a great statistical season where he threw the football for 3,695 yards, and 26 touchdowns, according to ESPN. Though his play at quarterback was elite, his team missed the postseason. Green Bay finished the 2022-2023 season with an 8-9 record. There’s no denying that Rodgers is a great individual talent, but his Packers haven’t hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since the 2010-2011 NFL campaign.

Rodgers is already a four-time MVP, according to Pro Football Reference. If he were to win another one, I don’t think it would make fans view him any differently than they do now. If he were to win one more Super Bowl, he would be viewed as a living legend.

I think Rodgers and the next team he suits up for would benefit drastically if he were to listen to the legendary tight-end.