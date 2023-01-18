RON HART: Joe Biden’s Garage Hypocrisy

The Democrats have decided to take down Joe Biden. He might as well be in a statue on a horse in a Confederate uniform in the Portland, Oregon town square.

They got to the midterm elections before revealing that Jumpin’ Joe Biden was taking “classified” U.S. documents and throwing them around everywhere: his former DuPont estate mansion, his oceanfront mansion, and his China-funded Penn Biden “think tank” in Washington. The notion that Joe Biden has a “think tank” is as laughable as Donald Trump having a school for etiquette.

You can tell it is Biden’s think tank because all the directions are in Chinese or Ukrainian and the elevator does not go all the way to the top.

The hypocrisy of Biden sending his DOJ goons on a predawn, machine gun-wielding raid on Trump’s house is obvious. But my question remains: How does a guy like Joe Biden, a lifelong “public servant,” buy so many oceanfront mansions and have such an increase in net worth just working for the gubmint? Joe calls himself an “environmentalist,” but his 360-horsepower, gas-guzzling old Corvette does not run on a battery. It runs on ground up Chevy Volts and Greta Thunberg’s tears.

The White House spokes-woman (are we allowed to use that word?), Ms. Cringing Jean-Pierre, offers her word salad of weaselly words to explain this. She refers every question to the DOJ, National Archives, or the CIA. They, then, refer inquiries back to her. I’m from the South, and I know that when such a rotating flow of hot air accelerates, tornadoes begin.

Joe Biden maintains that “there is nothing here.” And to assure the media, he is appointing an outside Classified Documents Recovery Czar to investigate this: Hunter Biden.

Keep in mind, his handlers did not manage this like they would have for Hillary Clinton. Old school-style, she deleted emails, “bleach bitted” her PC, and smashed her cell phones that were full of evidence. She learned from being on the Nixon impeachment committee to destroy the evidence. Had Nixon done that (given his actual accomplishments), he would now be viewed as our best president ever.

If the FBI wants to prove something to us, it needs to raid the Clintons’ Chappaqua bedroom to see if there is any evidence that Bill Clinton ever slept there.

I guess Biden thought the Deep State had his back on this document-hiding scam, like it always had. In Joe Biden’s America, 30 Feds in full body armor with assault rifles drawn raid 16-year-old Barron Trump’s personal bedroom and closet, but not Hunter Biden’s. Aside from plundering Barron’s closet, they also ravaged Melania Trump’s closets for secret documents like she was Natasha from Rocky and Bullwinkle. And it is a good thing they did: they found twenty boxes marked “Victoria’s Secret.” They also found Ben Hogan’s Secrets of Golf in Trump’s bookcase.

As per his ongoing negotiations with the Feds, Trump had his documents locked up; Biden had them thrown around his garage, ocean-front mansion and Chinese-funded “think tank.” Yet Biden assures us that those documents piled up in his garage were safe. There is no way anyone could get them unless someone had cutting edge spy stuff, like a smartphone that had a camera in it.

In neither case is this documents flap a big deal. I worked in Washington D.C. at the U.S. Trade Representative’s office for about a minute. There is very little that Washington knows that is intelligent and worth hiding. If it were valuable, Rep. Adam Schiff would run to a CNN camera and spill it. Nearly one and a half million Americans have top secret clearances, including contractors like Edward Snowden and trans-trader Chelsea Manning. I think the Washington pooh-bahs want us to think they have things worth keeping secret. They do not.

And they talk about keeping our secrets from our enemies? The only real enemy of America now is this unaccountable, growing, morphing, government morass in DC that works against us and to its own advantage each and every day.

This spy stuff is silly. We operate from a position of weakness in international diplomacy. In the trade war with China, Joe Biden threatened to cut off our flaxseed and oleagic fruit exports to China. Then China said it would stop shipments of Cialis and Viagra to America. To summarize, game, set, match: China.

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron does commentary on radio and TV. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

