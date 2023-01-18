Russian Foreign Minister Compares United States, West To Hitler

Russia’s top diplomat compared the governments of the West, including the Biden administration, to Adolf Hitler on Wednesday, accusing them of seeking a “final solution” to their quarrels with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Biden administration had put together a group of allies in Europe to wage a proxy war using Ukraine to destroy Russia, according to Reuters. He compared their tactics to those of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

“They are waging war against our country with the same task: the ‘final solution’ of the Russian question,” he said. “Just as Hitler wanted a ‘final solution’ to the Jewish question, now, if you read Western politicians … they clearly say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat.” (RELATED: US Ramps Up Training For Ukrainian Military Aimed At Large-Scale Offensive Operations)

This isn’t the first time Lavrov has found himself in hot water over Hitler-based comments. Last year he claimed Hitler “had Jewish blood” as part of an effort to cast Ukraine as a Nazi state despite the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish, outraging Israeli officials in the process.

Unlike Hitler’s “Final Solution,” which entailed the systemic murder of six million Jews and millions of other individuals he deemed “undesirable,” the West is not carrying out a genocide against Russians. The United States and its European partners and allies have provided billions of dollars in aid, both military and humanitarian, to Ukraine as it nears the one-year-mark of defending itself against a Russian invasion.

NSC’s John Kirby on Lavrov drivel today: Our first reaction is, how dare he compare anything to the Holocaust,…let alone a war that they started.

Ukraine posed no threat to Russia. None whatsoever. Ukraine poses no threat militarily to anyone. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 18, 2023

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby responded to the comments Wednesday, saying “how dare” Lavrov compare anything to the Holocaust and adding that Ukraine poses no military threat to Russia.