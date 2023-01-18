Theology Professor Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A Pennsylvania theology professor was found dead Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide, police say.

Marinus Iwuchukwu, 59, was found stabbed to death by Allegheny County police after receiving a phone call from a third party reporting a domestic violence situation unfolding in the victim’s home, according to the Christian Post. The caller reportedly told police the Duquesne University professor had been stabbed and added there was a woman in the home armed with a gun, a press release from the Allegheny County police stated.

When officers arrived at the home and received no answer, the SWAT unit was brought in revealing two victims, both of whom had suffered lacerations. The woman appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in addition to the cuts on her body, the police stated.

The man found dead with stab wounds in the Wilkins Township murder-suicide is 59-year-old Marinus Iwuchukwu. He’s a professor of religious studies at Duquesne University. County Police say the woman died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/cmhwnIJedk — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) January 17, 2023

“This is a tragedy for all involved and our thoughts and prayers are with Professor Iwuchukwu’s colleagues, students, friends, and loved ones,” Duquesne University announced, according to WPXI News. (RELATED: Man Threw Mother From Building Before Jumping To Own Death, Police Say)

His neighbor, Carl Mosley, expressed his shock to the outlet.

“He was a very nice guy. Always pleasant conversations. He’d always smile and laugh. I’d come out and cut our yard and he’d come out and cut his. She seemed nice, too. You just wouldn’t think on this street,” he said, the outlet reported.