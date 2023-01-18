Trump Announces ‘Celebration’ For The Life Of Diamond From ‘Diamond And Silk’

Former President Donald Trump announced a celebration of life for Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who passed away in early January.

Trump announced a celebration would be held in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday in honor of Diamond, who passed away at the age of 51.

“On Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, the world lost an angel, and true friend, LDH, she was great. Diamond lived a life founded on her passion and love for all of humanity, the legacy she leaves behind will forever remain in our hearts, she was a really great person.”

TRUMP: “Please join us on Saturday January 21 in Fayetteville, North Carolina as we celebrate the life of Lynette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway. We’re going to have a wonderful celebration and ceremony.” pic.twitter.com/u8oyacSC5F — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) January 18, 2023

“She loved [North Carolina] and so do I.” (RELATED: Diamond And Silk Unload On Joe Biden Over ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comments)

Trump said there would be a “wonderful celebration of life” with Diamond’s friends and family, including her sister, Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway, also known as “Silk.”

“They were with me from the beginning and they never wavered,” Trump said of the sisters.

An official cause of death has not yet been revealed but concerns were raised over Diamond’s health in November when Diamond and Silk’s joint Twitter account asked “anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond.”

Trump initially spoke out about her death, calling it “really bad news” and noting Silk was “with her all the way.”

“There was no better team anywhere or at any time.”