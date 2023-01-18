Meet The Dem Governor Quickly Rising To The Top Of The 2024 Short List

Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who was sworn into office Wednesday morning, has soared to the top of Democrats’ list of potential 2024 presidential candidates.

Moore’s military service, success in the finance industry, fundraising successes and connections to career-making donors have captured the attention of the Democratic party, as has his apparent bipartisan appeal, according to Bloomberg. Moore’s campaign emphasized crime and the economy, talking points typically preferred by Republicans, while he has also attracted several high profile Democratic donors.

The new governor was raised in poverty and went on to serve as a U.S. Army captain and paratrooper in Afghanistan, according to Bloomberg. He was also a Rhodes scholar, a prestigious position also granted to former President Bill Clinton. (RELATED: Democrats Move To Rewrite State Voting Laws After Midterm Wins)

Maryland we march forward together. pic.twitter.com/COzBBg2LDb — Wes Moore for Maryland Governor (@iamwesmoore) January 18, 2023

Moore raised $14 million for his campaign, with big name donors including actors Samuel L. Jackson and Gwyneth Paltrow, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos’ parents, Miguel and Jacklyn Bezos, hedge fund billionaires Paul Tudor Jones and Steven Cohen and Netflix cofounder Reed Hastings, according to Bloomberg. Oprah Winfrey also cut an ad for Moore.

“I was like, ‘He’s giving Obama,’’’ Chryl Laird, a University of Maryland political scientist, told Bloomberg. “He could have a good run at a time when the Democratic party has to be thinking about their young talent.”

“There is no ceiling for Wes Moore,” Ray McGuire, a Wall Street executive and Moore’s mentor, told Bloomberg. “Wes Moore has demonstrated the rare and unique ability to exist where the air is thin and the oxygen is limited.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have also been subjects of 2024 speculation, according to Bloomberg. Moore has acknowledged the buzz about a potential White House run but says his focus is on his current job.

“I’m humbled by the fact that people are paying attention to what took place in this race. I mean, we won Democrats, we won independents, we won a big chunk of Republicans,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “So it’s humbling that people are paying attention to what we just pulled off.”

Moore did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

