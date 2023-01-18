Heckler Calls Whoopi Goldberg An ‘Old Broad’ Live On-Air

A heckler called Whoopi Goldberg an “old broad” Wednesday morning during the live broadcast of “The View.”

The hosts were taking their seats as the crowd cheered when one woman decided to shout at Goldberg directly.

“Yeah, okay. We’re glad to see y’all! We’re glad to see ya’ll. All right. Cool. Well, go on and have a seat. All right. All right,” Goldberg said before refocusing her attention on the woman, who was donning a large, fluffy hat and smiling.

“Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?”

“She said, ‘you old broad,’ and I was like, ‘hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it’,” Goldberg joked as the crowd laughed.

Co-host Sunny Hostin then took to Goldberg’s defense, saying it’s better to be an “old broad” than the alternative.

“The alternative is not attractive to any of us,” Goldberg said. “We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?” (RELATED: California Rep. Eric Swalwell Denies Any Wrongdoing In Alleged ‘Fang Fang’ Relationship)

Goldberg has dealt with her fair share of hecklers, shutting down a group of climate protesters in October who tried to interrupt a live interview with Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. The protesters began heckling Cruz as he discussed contemporary political issues, but Goldberg came to his defense.

“Excuse me, ladies, ladies, excuse me. Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you gotta go. Gotta go, you gotta let us do our job. You gotta let us do our job.”