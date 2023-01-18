‘Yellowstone’ Stars Reveal What They Frequently Steal From Set

“Yellowstone” stars Wes Bentley and Lainey Wilson revealed in separate interviews what they’re most likely to steal from the set of the iconic show.

Bentley, who plays the troubled adopted son Jamie Dutton in the Taylor Sheridan-created series, told Vanity Fair that he has accidentally stolen some microphones from the set. “Lots of microphones, just end up, yeah, I keep for, I just leave, and I forget I have ’em on,” Bentley told his co-stars, who found the whole thing absolutely hilarious.

Aside from “Yellowstone’s” primary villain, musician Lainey Wilson, who has a very small role in season five, told Taste Of Country that she also kind of stole a few things while filming. “I have not told anybody this,” Wilson told the outlet. “It’s not technically me stealing…” (RELATED: Absolute A-Lister Joins Cast For New Show From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator)

Wilson went on to describe how “there was one day where I showed up on set and I was like, ‘I don’t have deodorant on.’ I went into the bunkhouse and I literally, props that had probably been sitting there since season one, I used somebody’s razor and I used somebody’s deodorant.”

Who of us hasn’t been in Wilson’s position on more than one occasion? I give this cowgirl a big round of applause for not being a diva, and doing what she needed to do to chase away her body odor.