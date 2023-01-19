‘Succession’ Star Defends J.K. Rowling Over Trans Opinion

“Succession” star Brian Cox defended “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling in an interview released Sunday, saying she is “entitled to her opinion” on transgender issues.

Cox made the statements while appearing on the BBC chat show “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg,” a clip of which was shared on YouTube. The actor initially said he was “very proud” that the Scottish government had voted to approve new legislation that allows transgender people to change their legal gender without having to undergo any type of medical diagnosis.

He said that the legislation was “long-needed,” though he also expressed some personal concerns about the bill allowing children as young as 16 to legally change genders. The bill was subsequently blocked by the British government, CNN reported.

When asked what he thought about the way Rowling had been treated for speaking out against certain aspects of the transgender movement, Cox said, “I don’t like the way she’s been treated, actually. I think she’s entitled to her opinion; she’s entitled to say what she feels. As a woman, she’s very much entitled to say what she feels about her own body, and there’s nobody better to say that, as a woman.”

He added that "people have been a bit high and mighty about their own attitude toward J.K. Rowling, quite frankly."

Cox’s sentiment has been echoed by various “Harry Potter” stars. In November, Helena Bonham Carter called the blowback “horrendous,” while Ralph Fiennes said in October that he can “understand where she’s coming from,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other stars have become vocal critics of Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe proclaimed that “Transgender women are women” and apologized for the pain Rowling’s comments may have caused to the franchise’s fans. Tom Felton downplayed Rowling’s involvement in the film adaptations of her novels and said he does not “have much time for” her beliefs because they are not “pro-love.”

You can watch Cox’s full interview here: