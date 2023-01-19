Cristiano Ronaldo Takes An L To GOAT Lionel Messi In Thrilling 5-4 Game, Gets Scored On In First Three Minutes

Lionel Messi solidified it even more … he’s the GOAT.

France’s Paris Saint-Germain squared off Jan. 19 against the Saudi Arabian all-star team known as Riyadh All-Stars XI, consisting of players from the nation’s Al-Nassr and Al Hilal clubs. The former team has the Greatest of All Time (the GOAT) in Lionel Messi, and the latter has arguably the second best in the history of soccer with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The game, known as the Riyadh Season Cup, could very well have been the last time Messi and Ronaldo played against each other.

In what was a monumental matchup for soccer fans across the world, it didn’t take long for the fireworks to get going, with Leo Messi himself hitting the first goal of the game within just three minutes.

MESSI JUST SCORED ON RONALDO’S HEADTOP! 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/QW63ZDTZJK — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) January 19, 2023

The quick goal set the stage for an explosive nine goals scattered throughout the contest, with Paris Saint-Germain ultimately holding on to a thrilling 5-4 victory.

As for the GOATs, it wasn’t just Leo Messi who got on the board — Cristiano Ronaldo also collected a couple goals himself, hitting a penalty shot at the 34-minute mark and then getting a second goal in the 45th.

Young superstar Kylian Mbappé also hit a notable goal, coming in at the 60-minute mark after he hit a penalty shot.

Watch the full highlights below:

Now, don’t get me wrong. I have love for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi … but how tough was it for Ronaldo and his ego to come in second place behind Messi — again?

Sure, some Ronaldo fanboy could argue the game didn’t mean anything (which would be correct), but you have to realize the massive ego that guy has. And again, I love Ronaldo … but let’s just be honest here. (RELATED: USA! USA! USA!: Just Day After American Takes Out No. 1 Seed, Jenson Brooksby Takes Out No. 2 In Australian Open)

Not only did Ronaldo lose this game to Messi, but the latter also scored a goal in three minutes flat, and you gotta remember, Messi just won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina — something Ronaldo has never done in his career.

You know damn well Ronaldo’s ego got a bit deflated on this one.

Luckily, he’s got those two fly-ass private jets to cry in.