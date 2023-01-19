Rock Legend David Crosby Dead At 81

Rock legend and founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, David Crosby died Thursday at the age of 81.

Crosby’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his family said in a statement obtained by CNN. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

“Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Crosby was active on Twitter as of Wednesday, tweeting in the morning that heaven is “overrated” and “cloudy.”

I heard the place is overrated….cloudy https://t.co/Bpl7pM9k7s — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) January 18, 2023

Graham Nash, with whom Crosby had an estranged relationship, lamented his death in a post on Instagram. (RELATED: Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie Dead At 79)

“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years,” he wrote.